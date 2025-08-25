Mobile Accessory Company Spigen Threatens To Sue Trump Mobile Over Photoshopped Samsung Galaxy S25 Image

If you need any indication that Trump Mobile is the purest of jigs, the numerous photoshopped images of its so-called flagship phone should be a stark warning.

Since the company’s announcement, there has been widespread confusion about the T1’s design, as Trump Mobile has been sharing gaudy gold renderings of an original device along with photoshopped images of a gold-plated iPhone.

Now, Trump Mobile’s latest Photoshop disaster is a photoshopped image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which they clearly didn’t do a good job of photoshopping because the logo of the Spignen Thin Fit Case is still visible, along with the added T1 logo and US flag.

Hilariously, the post on X, formerly Twitter, showing the device has been hit with a community note informing people the phone is indeed an S25 Ultra, and even Spigen replied with their own post, showing the original photo writing in the caption, “lawsuit incoming.”

In a follow-up post featuring a photo of the original case, Spigen cheekily wrote in the caption, “slap on a case, don’t catch a case.”

Now, if you’re one of the suckers who are planning to sign up for Trump Mobile, there’s a good chance you might not get the T1 in your hands anytime soon.

Initially, the company claimed the smartphone was dropping in August and then in September, but now there is no date at all. Hilariously, there is no longer any guarantee that Trump Mobile will make the phone in the USA, but the website claims that there are”American hands behind every device.”

Bruh. So much for “Made in the USA.”

Donald Trump and his family will never beat the grifting allegations.

