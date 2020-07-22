Ohio Governor Enacts Stateside Mask Mandate, Travel Advisory and More

Governor Mike DeWine announced at his COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, July 22 that a mandatory statewide mask mandate will begin in just over 24 hours.

The mandate includes everyone over the age of 10 years old. However, Ohioans with a medical condition or disability, actively exercising or playing sports, officiants at religious services, actively involved in public safety, eating, or drinking will not be expected to wear a mask.

The new sitewide mandate is set to start on July 23rd at 6pm.

Along with the statewide mask mandate, Governor DeWine also announced a travel advisory, “Today, I’m announcing a travel advisory for all individuals coming into #Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for #COVID19 and recommend that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days.”

As of July22nd, Ohio has had 78,742 positive COVID-19 test, 3,235 deaths, 9,864 hospitalizations, and 2,386 admitted to ICU. See below for details on all of the new mandates and information.

