Tests Reveal Bronny James Likely Has A Congenital Heart Defect, X Users Call Anti-Vaxxers Loud & Wrong

The cause of his health scare has now been revealed, and he will return to the court “in the very near future,” per a spokeswoman for the James family.

ESPN reports Bronny James’ cardiac arrest was likely the result of a congenital heart defect; initial evaluations from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles showed, and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic and the Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey also confirmed, according to the spokeswoman.

Per ESPN:

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the family spokeswoman said. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

A congenital heart defect is anything related to any abnormality of the heart structure present since birth, leading to the heart or blood vessels near the heart not developing normally before birth.

Anti-Vaxxers Were Once Again Loud & Wrong

So that means all those people who were quick to speculate that James’ cardiac arrest resulted from the MRNA vaccines used to combat COVID-19 were loud and wrong, and X users made sure to call them out.

“Antivaxers like @stkirsch were wrong again. It turns out Bronny James has…A CONGENITAL HEART DEFECT!!! I’m glad the issue has been identified, and he is well. Antivaxers, apologize to the James family!!!” one X user’s post read.

“BREAKING: LeBron James’ son, Bronny James’ cardiac arrest was caused by a congenital heart defect, NOT THE MRNA VACCINE,” another post read.

We’re happy to hear Bronny will be okay and can continue his quest to join his dad in the NBA. You can see more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

