Teyana Taylor Takeover: Creative Director for the Stars

Teyana Taylor has already stunned the world with her body, vocals, and choreography…now she’s letting her inner creative director shine.

As a multi-talented star, it only makes sense that she uses her plethora of talents to cultivate others. In 2021, she launched ‘Aunties 360 Production Studio’—a 5-acre space for creatives which includes equipment, sets, and so much more. Though a professional performer since 2006, Taylor has recently taken more of a ‘behind the scenes’ approach by helping other artists cultivate iconic projects and performances (especially after retiring from music at the end of 2022).

She announced Monday that she has been hired as chart-topping rapper Lil Baby’s creative director for his upcoming tour.

Here are a few more examples of Teyana letting her creativity flourish!



