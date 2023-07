CLOSE

Atlanta was in for a treat where the multi talented star, Christian Keyes came to City Winery. Celebrating his album release & a special live performance. It is safe to say the ladies got there moneys worth coming out to see Christian perform.

Check out the full recap below of the latest Majic After Dark Featuring Christian Keyes!

The Ladies Came Out to See Christian Keyes at Majic After Dark [Photos] was originally published on majicatl.com