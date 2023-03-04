CLOSE

The Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour rolled through Cleveland… and it was too lit!

Cam’ron, Jadakiss, Trina, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and T.I. pulled up to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to a packed house and they didn’t disappoint!

Killa Cam came out first and opened the show. He was quickly joined by Jadakiss, then the two went back and forth doing banger after banger from their extensive catalogs.

Trina was up next and she rocked out for a long minute! Taking it all the way back and catering to the lovely ladies in Cleveland, she was definitely a highlight of the night.

Gucci Mane came out next and Rocket Mortgage loved every GuWop minute!

Then it was Jeezy, who gave thirty minutes of straight fire!

And the original king of the south T.I. came out to shut the show down!

Keep scrolling to see our exclusive Radio-One Cleveland clips of the show!

The Legendz Of The Streetz: Reloaded Tour in Cleveland Was Fire was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com