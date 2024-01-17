CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns season ended in disaster, and their offseason is kicking off with similar fireworks.

This morning reports rolled in announcing several changes to the Browns coaching staff. Running backs coach and fan favorite Stump Mitchell has been fired. Tight end Coach T.C. McCartney, who was in the last year of his deal, has been let go.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was also relieved of his duties as well. “On to the next one… Proud of my time there,” Van Pelt remarked to ESPN Staff Writer Jack Trotter.

Van Pelt had been with the Browns since 2020. Mitchell started in Cleveland in 2019.

No word yet on whether any other coaches will be replaced during this offseason.

The Browns finished last season with an 11-6 record before losing a blowout to the Texans in the first round of the playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

These Cleveland Browns Coaches Just Got Fired was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com