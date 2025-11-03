Listen Live

Is This the Most Stacked Freshman Class EVER?

College basketball fans are buzzing over what could be the most stacked freshman class in recent history. From star names like Cam Boozer at Duke, AJ Dybantsa at BYU, and Darryn Peterson at Kansas to rising talents like Caleb Wilson at UNC and Isaiah Johnson at Colorado, this year’s newcomers are already making a major impact. With NIL keeping upperclassmen in school longer, many expected a diluted class—but the opposite has happened. These freshmen bring NBA-ready athleticism, skill, and confidence. On the women’s side, LSU’s Mikaylah Williams and Malaysia Fulwiley are drawing attention too. Could this class redefine college hoops?

Is This the Most Stacked Freshman Class EVER? was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.1 WZAK

Akon Got LOCKED UP in Georgia (But They Let Him Out)

3hr

Tick-Tock: Trump Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein’s Emails Alleging That He ‘Knew About The Girls’ Including One Of Epstein’s Victims

3hr

2 Items

Latin Kings Gang Allegedly Issues ‘Shoot On Sight’ Order On ICE Agents

3hr

11 Items

10 Tevin Campbell Gems To Listen To That Go Beyond ‘Can We Talk’

3hr

YG, Mozzy, & Jay Rock Put On For The West Coast In New Red Bull Spiral Freestyle

3hr

U.S. Mints Final Penny In Philadelphia | Are Nickels Next?

3hr

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close