Kanye West Showing Some Mad Love for Candace Owens

Kanye West is showing support for black conservative YouTube personality Candace Owens.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — ye (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

“I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” read ‘Ye’s tweet from Saturday morning. Owens has been compared to Tomi Lahren for sharing controversial views on racism. This includes claiming “white guilt” should stop, calling Black Lives Matter protestors “whiny toddlers,” and saying the “color of a person’s skin should not determine what issues they are allowed to care about.”

Owens has since responded to West’s tweet by asking for a meeting and revealing that “everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.” She also asked for his help to “wake up the black community.”

I’m freaking out. @kanyewest ….please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.

I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community. https://t.co/Uz1nB9K0Oz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

This isn’t the first time ‘Ye voiced support for conservatives. Two years ago, he told the audience at his Saint Pablo tour that he would have voted for Donald Trump.

“I told y’all I didn’t vote, right?” he said. “But if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted for Trump.” He also added, “We live in a racist country. That is a fact. This world is racist, OK? Let’s stop being distracted to focus on that as much.” ‘Ye also met with the then-candidate.

West has also claimed classism as a major issue as opposed to racism.

“I wanted to take this step to say we got this new thing called classism. It’s racism’s cousin,” he said in a 2013 interview with Zane Lowe around the 6:00 mark. “This is what we do to hold people back. This is what we do. And we got this other thing that’s also been working for a long time. It’s called self-hate. It works on itself. It’s like real estate of racism.”

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Kevork Djansezian and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Neilson Barnard and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Video Courtesy of YouTube and Complex