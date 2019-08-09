‘The Light’ Rapper/Activist Common Talks To Sam Sylk [VIDEO]

Academy Award, Grammy winner, rapper Common has came from the Cotton Club in Chicago on Tuesday nights doing free style for free is now one of the 50 greatest rappers of all time. But not only that ‘The Light’, Common, is one of the top actors, writers, and philanthropist of our times.

The multicasted and blessed Common has 12 albums, written 3 books and an activist that is working with his program called “Imagine Justice” where he goes into the prisons and talks to young men and women while trying to on making things better in the justice system.

Rapper Common stopped by to talk to Sam Sylk about why he is coming to the Cleveland Agora, Friday, August 9th, to do a show called, “Let Love Have the Last Word,” where Common shares his own unique and personal stories of the people and experiences.

Take a listen as the two brothers of Chi-Town, Sam Sylk and Common chop it up about, Commons journey below.