Will And Jada Rock Out Hard To Their Own Kids In Their Car [VIDEO]

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are well respected for their entertaining endeavors. Not to mention have held their marriage together in time and age when divorce is just part of the norm in relationships. But with all the fame we often don’t recognize that they are parents who have raised children just like you and I. Maybe with a little more money than us but at the end of the day parents are just that parents. So when you have an opportunity to have the spot light put on your kids opposed to you, no matter how well your living, we all fan out to our kids the same.

Will, Jada and MC Lyte hopped in a car, running late because Jada wouldn’t pee in the car as Will requested, to go see their youngest and only daughter, Willow, perform live in concert in L.A. While they were riding Jaden’s joint pops on the radio and the car started rockin, literally as everyone was goin ham. And rightly so, because the joint was hot!! But seeing them witness their baby girl in concert with her brother Jaden making a guest appearance was the equivalent of us going to see our babies play football, basketball or cheerleading, just priceless.

Check out the family Smith fan out in the video below…Too Cute, Too Funny.