Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Biological Mom Shows Up At Adopted Mom Funeral

Is there any good time to introduce yourself to your biological child years after you put them up for adoption without there being some awkward feelings?

A loyal listner learned that her biological child’s parent passed away so she reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to ask whether she should go and comfort her child and introduce herself!?

Check out what advice Sam Sylk and crew had to offer below.

Dear Sam I put my daughter up for adoption. I wasn’t in a good place and I was using drugs. She is 31 years old now. A relative told me that she is back in town and the woman that raised her passed away. I really want a relationship with her now. Do you think I should go to the funeral and maybe introduce myself?

Also On 93.1 WZAK: