Today we are heart broken but we are going to laugh through our tears as we have lost a great friend of The Sam Sylk Show, comedian/actor John Witherspoon.

John Witherspoon was reported to have died in his Los Angeles home, the news broke to us very early this morning, no cause of death has been given at this time.

Take a look at the hilarious in studio live interviews that John Witherspoon blessed radio host Sam Sylk with over the years below.