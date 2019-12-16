CLOSE
Hallmark Channel Looks to Bring Back Same-Sex Wedding Kiss Ad It Pulled

The Hallmark Channel, a popular cable destination for its feel-good made-for-television movies and dramas, has been coming under fire for pulling a commercial that featured a same-sex couple kissing each other.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The company earlier told the Associated Press the commercials for the Zola wedding website were pulled from the air because the controversy had become a distraction following pressure from conservative group One Million Moms.

Now, Hallmark is apologizing for even taking the ads off in the first place, following pressure from those who were upset they were gone, including Ellen DeGeneres.

Its CEO even issued an apology to viewers.

In response to the controversy, the channel could be reinstating the Zola commercials:

“The Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials,” Hallmark said.

In case you haven’t seen the ad, here it is:

 

