LeBron James Son Got Hit With A Thrown Object, Parent Made Her Child Apologize Via Video

Bronny, AKA LeBron James Jr. and his team Sierra Canyon had a basketball game in Massachusetts Monday and his dad, LeBron James and the Lakers played the Celtic’s that same day, so it worked out that King James was able to go watch Prince James play. A win, win, situation, right? Well until somebody that it was a good idea to throw something from the stands and hit Bronny.

LBJ Jr. was taking the ball out of bounds when an object hit him in the back which caused him to turn around and look. The referee’s immediately stopped the game to try to find the culprit. To no avail, no one was thrown out. Or so we thought.

Here is what we didn’t know, the parent of the young man that threw the object, which turned out to be an orange peel, mother yanked him up and threw him out herself taking him home.

Why would someone do such a hateful thing?

Well it turns out it wasn’t hate at all. The little boy was a fan of the James Gang family and just wanted to get his attention, not truly meaning any harm, but his mother found his behavior unacceptable and had the little guy post a video on social media so all could see the error of his ways along with a public apology. Mom probably knew to apologize face to face with the basketball stars would probably make his day so posting it would convey his apology without giving the benefit of an introduction.

I’m sorry @james family for what I did , I’m a huge fan and I was just trying to get bronnys attention I didn’t want to hurt anyone, I was actually there at Springfield college during hoophall I’m not lying or trying to “get clout “ I was in the front area seats the people around me were not my parents my parents were sitting a couple seats away because I wanted to sit closer , I was calling out bronnys name and just wanted him to see me the security never threw me out they never knew it was me but my mom still took me home we knew I was wrong and it not a good thing to do , believe me or not I want to send out an apology to bronny because me and my family discussed it and knew it was the right thing to do

Take a look at the video below

Game was stopped and security was called out immediately to remove a fan that threw a yellow starburst or a piece of trash at Bronny James in the 3rd quarter. Be better, fans. pic.twitter.com/WzvmluebpE — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) January 20, 2020

