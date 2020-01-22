Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: He Hates Me But Won’t Leave

There is not a such thing as a perfect relationship, but what happens when you make a mistake and your mate won’t forgive nor let it go plus they won’t leave the relationship?

A young lady reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find out what to do about her boyfriend that won’t forgive her for cheating however he won’t leave her either.

Dear Sam,

Me and My guy been dating for over 14 years! We have 2 children together and yes I love my family but also he have cheated on me numerous of times where as I have even been out here fighting over this man! (How embarrassing) He takes care of home and great provider maybe 4 years ago I decided to just move on and start talking to other guys because I was over him and his b======t I forgave him for his wrong doings and we decided to work things out. Here it is 4 years later and he still throws things in my face saying I’m a liar and was out her sleeping with these guys sneaking them in my home and other hurtful stuff that isn’t true! He keeps calling me a liar day by day when I told him the truth about everything! He told me he will never ever trust me but wont leave me or get out the house when asked to leave it’s like one day he love me next day he not happy at this point I feel the relationship is over and I’m ready for better but he won’t leave me what should I do?

