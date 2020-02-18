Rapsody is a whole mood and she recently stopped in Columbus for her “A Black Woman Created This” tour. But before she hit the stage she chopped it up in the Power studios with Micah Dixion.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Rapsody really gave us a glimpse in who she is when she talked about the impact Kobe Bryant had on her life and how she applies the Mamba mentality to herself. She also revealed what artist was on her bucket list to talk and work with. Plus she told Micah one thing she’s never done that she plans on doing as soon as she gets off her tour.
Check out this exclusive from Power here
Text POWER to 71007 To Get Power Exclusives & Breaking News! Reply HELP for Help; STOP POWER to Cancel; STOP to End All; Msg&Data Rates May Apply;
The Latest:
- Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt Label for Black History Month
- Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour: My Ex Passed I Need To Help But My Present Is Mad!!
- St. Louis Students Write And Publish Book About LeBron James [VIDEO]
- HBCU Spotlight: Winston-Salem State University
- Black Tony Got Locked Up! [VIDEO]
- Black History Month HBCU Athlete Spotlight: Willis Reed, Grambling State University
- LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Officials Holds Press Conference on New Sherwin-Williams Headquarters
- KFC Launching Chicken and Donut Sandwiches At All Of Its Locations
- Prayers Up! Model Slick Woods Suffers Seizure, Shows Swollen Face & Lips On Instagram
- Jazzy Report: Texas Sues California
Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On Her and What Artist is On Her Bucket List was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com