Spotify Launches Fundraising Feature To Help Artists During Pandemic

Spotify has partnered with companies like Cash App in the effort to help artists during COVID-19.

The ‘Artist Fundraising Pick’ option allows artists to pin a specific destination on their profile where fans can pay them ‘tips’. Those wishing to use their fundraising pick to encourage fans to pay money to good causes can through either GoFundMe or causes supported by Spotify’s COVID 19 Music Relief project.

A new feature that enables you to raise support directly from your fans on Spotify—for yourself, your team, or an artist relief organization. Introducing Artist Fundraising Pick from Spotify for Artists. pic.twitter.com/4bgi6nQVf5 — Spotify for Artists (@spotifyartists) April 22, 2020

Another option is artists can encourage fans to pay them money directly through PayPal or Cash to support themselves.

Spotify mentions that “given the urgency and impact of the COVID-19 crisis, we’re working as quickly as we can to develop this new product and get it out to as many artists as possible. However, we’ve never built a fundraising feature like this before. We consider this a first version that will evolve as we learn how to make it as helpful as possible for the music community.”

They are also proud to collaborate with Cash App due to their pledge of $1 million to artists.

“We’re particularly excited about our partnership with Cash App, as they’ve generously established a $1 million relief effort for artists during these challenging times. Spotify for Artists users that submit their “$cashtag” username as their Artist Fundraising Pick — and secure at least one contribution of any size through Spotify — will receive an extra $100 in their account from Cash App, until a collective total of $1 million has been contributed,” Spotify said in a blog post.

Cash App is partnering with Spotify to help you support your favorite artists directly. The first 10,000 artists paid on Spotify via Cash App will get an extra $100 bump from us. Learn more: @spotifyartists pic.twitter.com/nkuAvezPvV — Cash App (@CashApp) April 22, 2020

The streaming platform iterated that the program will evolve as they, along with their 11 partners learn how to be as helpful as possible for the music community.

Spotify Launches Fundraising Feature To Help Artists During Pandemic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Posted By @IndiaMonee Posted 5 hours ago

