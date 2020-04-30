CLOSE
Eminem Goes Face To Face With Home Intruder & The Rest Is History

The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Eminem was sound asleep in his home at 4am where he heard someone breaking into his house (via TMZ). The home intruder managed to make it past Em’s security without making any noise. Shortly after making it past security he was heard when the house as the home alarm went off. Eminem woke home finding the home intruder in his living room and he quickly shouts for his security.

The security swiftly got up and escorted the Intruders out of Eminem’s house and he was shortly arrested.

 

Eminem Goes Face To Face With Home Intruder & The Rest Is History  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

