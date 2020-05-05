CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Quarantine Meals: Cinco De Mayo Taco Salad Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chef Bourdeaux is saving one of our favorite holidays with his recipe today!  It’s Cinco De Mayo and we’re stuck quarantining.  Even though we’re inside, we’re finding ways to celebrate!

It’s Taco Tuesday so today’s meal is all about tacos, but making it healthy. The taco salad recipe includes protein and veggies to keep you full, happy, but most importantly, in the spirit of today’s festivities!

 

