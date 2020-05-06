CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Accused Of Being Dwyane Wade’s Side Chick Before Marriage [WATCH]

Gabrielle Union is in the headlines a lot lately and today she’s accused of being Dwyane Wade’s side chick to his first wife Siohvaughn Funches.  In other marriage news, LisaRaye also speaks on her previous marriage sharing that she wishes she would’ve married for love.

Cynthia Bailey shuts down rumors of not returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reunion is coming up and she says no one has gotten their renewal contract yet but we can expect to see her in the next season.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Accused Of Being Dwyane Wade’s Side Chick Before Marriage [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
#JustForMom: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide For…
 5 hours ago
05.06.20
African American mother and baby surrounded by medical professionals
Happy National Nurses Day: We Appreciate You !!
 6 hours ago
05.06.20
Ahmaud Arbery
Will Justice Happen For Ahmaud Arbery After Video…
 7 hours ago
05.06.20
Serena Williams Is Serving Up Thick Thighs In…
 22 hours ago
05.05.20
Exclusives
Close