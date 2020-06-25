The Bijou Star Files: Murder Is The Case That They Gave’m & Is #MeToo Is Racist !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 25, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Three Men Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Have Been Indicted On Murder Charges

Three men have been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a prosecutor announced Wednesday. Read More

Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Breaks Silence, Suggests #MeToo Movement Is Racist

Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, is “very pleased” with an appeals court’s recent decision to review his sexual assault conviction. Read More

Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Help Deliver Her Second Baby

Teyana Taylor is going to have someone very special next to her when she gives birth for the second time. Erykah Badu will be her midwife for baby No. 2. Read More

Instagram Implementing “False Information” Warning Label On Photoshopped Images

Instagram is reportedly implementing a new feature in which images that have been photo-shopped will be labeled as “false information” and could cause trouble in paradise for many IG models and influencers who previously got away with altering their images for likes. Read More

Actress Jenny Slate Abandons Her Role As ‘Missy’ On “Big Mouth”, Says “Black Characters Should Be Played By Black People”

Netflix subscribers could not get enough when the streaming platform dropped its original series about adolescence and puberty, “Big Mouth”. One star of the show, Jenny Slate, has made a decision she hopes will help black actors have more opportunity within the industry–she quit the show. Read More

Tokyo Toni Goes on a Hateful Rant Against Black Women, Says She Only Wants to Be Around Her Own Kind [Video]

Tokyo, aka Shalana Hunter, went off on Black women and no one is really sure why. She says that she only wants to be surrounded by her own kind. Apparently she’s Dominican — Read More

Protester Claims LAPD Shot Him with Rubber Bullets, Caused Him to Lose a Testicle

A protester who was out marching for Black Lives Matter was reportedly shot in the groin with rubber bullets by LAPD which caused him to lose a testicle. Read More

Parents Plead Not Guilty to Shocking Children with Cattle Prod, Giving Them Meth and Marijuana

Lance Lowell Long, 36, and Crystallynn Long, 40, pleaded not guilty this week after being accused with zapping their four children with a cattle prod and supplying them with illegal drugs. Read More

People of Color Exempt From Wearing Masks in Oregon County

The mask mandate is also “self-executing” and “no person shall intimidate or harass people who do not comply.” Read More

Nene Leakes Meeting With E! Amid Alleged Firing Scandal in Hopes of Securing Her Own Show, But There’s Reportedly ‘No Interest’

NeNe Leakes is trying to make her exit from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ as graceful as possible. Read More

Black Lives Matter Protests Haven’t Led to Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Study Says

A new study says the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests have not increased coronavirus infections across the country. Read More

Will Smith & Warner Bros. Hit With Lawsuit Over The Rights To “King Richard” Movie

Will Smith and Warner Bros. have been hit with a new lawsuit over the upcoming film, “King Richard,” which is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and is based on the life of Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams. Read More

