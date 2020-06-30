The Bijou Star Files: Detroit Police Mow Down BLM Protestors, C.O.P Defends !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 30, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Police Vehicle Plows Through Black Lives Matter Protesters in Detroit [Video]

It's not just angry civilians driving through Black Lives Matter protesters — the police are doing it too. Detroit Police Chief James Craig just defended the officers involved in Thursday night's incident saying they "did the right thing" after a crowd of about 25-30 people went from agitators to violent.

July 15 tax deadline won’t be postponed again, IRS says

You can file for an extension to submit your federal return, but the money you owe is due on July 15.

Cleveland Museum of Art reopens with new coronavirus restrictions: Masks required

The Cleveland Museum of Art is hitting the restart button by welcoming guests back Tuesday for the first time in months. Here's how you can get free tickets to visit the Cleveland Museum of Art as it reopens.

Gov. Mike DeWine announces Ohio’s nursing homes can have outdoor visitation starting July 20

As Ohio continues to reopen its economy amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one of the last things to remain prohibited has been nursing home visitation.

Cleveland Clinic provides updated visitor guidelines amid COVID-19 concerns

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings pending any health or behavioral condition that might prevent them from wearing one.

American Academy of Pediatrics encourages in-person schooling this fall

A highly respected medical organization says schools can safely return in person.

BET Announces 5-Part Docuseries On No Limit Records—“No Limit Chronicles” Premieres In July

BET has just announced an upcoming 5-part docuseries about hip hop label No Limit Records titled "No Limit Chronicles." Part one will premiere on July 29th at 9PM and feature interviews with No Limit founder Master P, Snoop Dogg, Mia X, Mystikal and more.

New Teaser Trailer Drops For The Upcoming Aretha Franklin Biopic “Respect” Starring Jennifer Hudson

A brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect" starring Jennifer Hudson just dropped!

Dr. Dre’s Wife, Nicole Young Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage

It looks like it's a wrap for Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young.

BET Accidentally Features The Wrong Willie Brown In The Memoriam Segment Of The BET Awards

The network accidentally included Willie Lewis Brown Jr., the former mayor of San Francisco, who is still very much alive. It's pointed out that they may have meant to feature former NFL star Willie Brown, who unfortunately passed away last October at the age of 78.

Kim Kardashian Sells $200 Million Stake Of Her KKW Makeup Brand To Beauty Company Coty, Increasing The Value Of Her Brand To $1 Billion

It looks like Kim Kardashian's pockets are only getting bigger, and this time it's the value in her makeup brand, KKW, that is getting a huge increase.

MTV VMAs Ceremony Will Be Held In-Person, with ‘Limited or No Audience’ Due to COVID-19

The event will be the first at New York's Barclays Center since the COVID-19 crisis began when it hits on August 30 … maybe everyone can wear a moon person outfit!

Brooklyn Nets Star DeAndre Jordan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for the Entire Season

Brooklyn Nets player DeAndre Jordan just revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be participating in the restart of the NBA season.

Say It Like You Mean It: Tina Lawson Calls Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron ‘Coonery At It’s Finest’ [Photo]

The officers who murdered Breonna Taylor have yet to be arrested and Tina Lawson is fed up.

Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick Announce New Series About Colin’s High School Years for Netflix

Colin Kaepernick is coming to Netflix. The former NFL athlete has teamed up with famed director Ava DuVernay for a new scripted limited series, Colin in Black & White.

JOHN WAYNE FAMILY SAYS HE ‘WAS NOT A RACIST’ …Would’ve Saved George Floyd!!!

John Wayne was NOT a racist … at least according to his son, who just weighed in on the controversial debate about renaming the Orange County airport that bears his name.

BROADWAY CLOSED THROUGH END OF YEAR …See Ya In January?!

The coronavirus pandemic is keeping the curtain closed on Broadway … at least through the end of the year.

White Cop Tells Black Man To Lick Pee After Pulling Him Over For Allegedly Peeing On The Side Of The Road

A white police officer told a Black motorist to lick his own pee during a traffic stop over alleged public urination.

Disneyland Employees Protest Reopening Until The Company Promises Their Safety From Coronavirus

Employees for Disneyland in California protested the park's reopening Saturday from their cars.

Egyptian Belly Dancer Sentenced To Prison For Posting ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Videos on TikTok

A popular Egyptian belly dancer has been sentenced to prison for posting sexy videos on TikTok.

American Airlines Will Move Away From Their Social Distancing Measures To Begin Booking Flights To Their Max Capacity

Starting July 1, American Airlines will join Spirit and United airlines in booking flights to their full capacity. Since April, American Airlines has limited flights to about 80% of their plane's capacity by leaving middle economy seats open.

