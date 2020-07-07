The Bijou Star Files: Is Beyonce’ An Italian Woman Named Ann Marie Lastrassi !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 7, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Beyoncé Is Italian Pretending to Be African American, Florida Politician Claims

Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi, apparently. Beyonce is faking being African American for clout, and is in fact an Italian woman, one Florida politician has claimed. Read More

Papoose Reveals He & Remy Ma Are Expecting Another Child!

Congratulations are in order for as Papoose has just revealed that he and Remy Ma are expecting another child! While speaking with Claudia Jordan about what he’s been up to during quarantine, Papoose happily announces that another bundle of joy is on the way. Read More

Colin Kaepernick Signs First-Look Production Deal With Disney

Although he still isn’t playing in the NFL, Colin Kaepernick is making major moves off the field. In a huge announcement, it was just confirmed that Colin Kaepernick has signed a first-look production deal with Disney. Read More

Matt Barnes Responds To Kanye West Saying That He Is Running For President

Kanye West brought politics to the forefront when he announced that he is going to be running for president this year. Although it is not clear whether or not Ye was joking, the tweet has started a debate, which Matt Barnes had a lot to say about. Read More

Rickey Smiley Breaks Down as He Reveals His Daughter Was Shot Three Times In Houston **Update: According To A Post By Rickey Smiley his daughters surgery was successful

Comedian and radio host Ricky Smiley put his “real” and “raw” emotions out there for all to see on Monday, as he revealed his 19-year-old daughter Aaryn was shot three times on Sunday evening. Read More

Trump Tweets: Bubba Wallace To Apologize To his Fellow NASCAR Drivers & Says Him Finding A Noose In Their Garage Was A Hoax

Donald Trump was up early this morning with a message for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Bubba made headlines after he found a rope inside a Talladega garage, which appeared to be tied like a noose. Read More

Bubba Wallace Announces Beats by Dre Deal: ‘Hate Cannot Win the Day’

NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace has landed a Beats by Dre deal. The audio company — which already has superstars like LeBron James, Serena Williams and Odell Beckham on its roster — made the announcement official on Monday Read More

Black Man Pinned to Tree In ‘Attempted Lynching’ Caught on Video

The man claims his attackers threatened to break his arms as one shouted, “Get a noose.” An argument over trespassing on July 4 turned into an “attempted lynching,” according to the man at the center of it. Read More

Kevin Hart Is Over Being the Comedy Sidekick, Ready to Be a Real Action Star in Die Hart Trailer

Kevin Hart is his Kevin Hart-iest in a passion project he describes as his attempt to “create something along the lines of Austin Powers, but with real action and more of a grounded reality.” Read More

Patrick Mahomes Agrees to Massive $503 Million, 10-Year Extension with the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is set to make $503 million with the Kansas City Chiefs over the next 10 years — taking home the largest contract in sports history. Read More

Halle Berry Pulls Out of Transgender Film Role After Backlash

Halle Berry has pulled out of a role in an upcoming film in which she’d play a transgender character after facing backlash online. Read More

Siberian Tiger Kills Swiss Handler as Visitors Watch, Will Not Be Euthanized

The zoo insisted the animal was only following her “natural instincts” reacting to an intruder in her territory. Read More

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Mayor of Atlanta, who is reportedly in the running to become presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 election, said Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Read More

Mother Killed on Formula One Roller Coaster at Two-Year-Old Son’s Birthday Party

It was the fourth serious accident on the same coaster since 2005. Read More

Amy Cooper Charged With Filing False Report for Calling Police on Black Man in Central Park

‘Central Park Karen,’ aka Amy Cooper,aka the white woman who was walking her dog and called the police on Christian Cooper (no relation) in Central Park, has been charged with filing a false police report. Read More

Blackout Day 2020 is here, encouraging spending only at Black-owned businesses

Black consumers account for $3.5 billion of buying power per day. The organizer of Blackout Day hopes to use that power to send a message. Read More

BIDET COMPANY WE’LL PAY YOU $10K JUST TO POOP!!!

This summer job is the s**t … a bidet company is offering $10,000 for one lucky person to spend their summer testing a toilet paper alternative, and sharing the journey with all. Read More

KANYE WEST APPROVED TO BUILD MEGA-MANSION IN WY 52,000 Square Feet for Fam of 6!!!

Kanye West just got official approval to start building a new monster of a home on his ranch in Wyoming (the lakeside one) — and by the sound of it, he’s got a lot of work to do. Read More

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

In a statement on Monday, the U.N. health agency said it was aware of the article and was reviewing it with technical experts. Read More

Supreme Court Rules States May Require Electoral College To Support Popular Vote In Presidential Elections

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that states may punish members of the Electoral College that do not support the winner of the popular vote in a presidential election, settling an issue that lower courts had been split on. Read More

Cleveland Indians Are Preparing Discussions To Change Team Name

The Cleveland Indians confirmed in a statement that they’re discussing a possible name change, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Read More

Black Lives Matter May Just Be The Largest Movement In US History

George Floyd’s death rightfully ignited protests all across the country. Four recent polls revealed that 15 million to 26 million people in 550 places across the United States partook in #BLM protests. Read More

