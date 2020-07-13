The Bijou Star Files: A Small World After All Opening & Entanglement

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 13, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jada Pinkett-Smith Confirms Relationship With August Alsina! “I Just Wanted To Feel Good”

Jada Pinkett-Smith brought herself to the Red Table to confirm her relationship with August! Read More

August Alsina And KeKe Palmer Exchange Words On Social Media Following Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship Confirmation—“Imagine Not Knowing How To Mind The Business That Pays You”

Augusta Alsina and KeKe Palmer had a bit of a war of words on social media following the shocking admission from Jada Pinkett Smith that she did, in fact have a relationship with August. Apparently, August Alsina believes that KeKe Palmer has been posting sub-tweets about him ever since he confessed his relationship with Jada—and he decided to ignore it, until today. Read More

Disney World Officially Reopens In Florida Despite Coronavirus Cases Topping Over 11,000 In A Single Day

Apparently coronavirus doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourself at “the happiest place on Earth.” Despite COVID-19 cases skyrocketing daily, Disney World in Florida has officially reopened to the public—but there will be some new rules to follow in order to indulge. Read More

NFL’s Washington team will retire nickname on Monday, reports say

The Washington Redskins, who have seen the pressure to change the team’s racially-charged nickname dramatically increase during the past few weeks, will announce Monday that they are retiring the name, according to reports. Read More

Actor Kelly Preston, 57, wife of John Travolta, dies of cancer

Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in “Jerry Maguire” to Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Twins,” died Sunday, husband John Travolta said. She was 57. Read More

McDonald’s offering free fries Monday for National French Fry Day

The unofficial holiday is recognized annually on July 13, and the popular fast food chain is celebrating with a free medium fry for all customers. Read More

Look out, Mars: Here we come with a fleet of spacecraft

The United States, China and the United Arab Emirates are sending spacecraft to Mars in quick succession beginning this week. Read More

Virgil Abloh Raises $1 Million For A Fashion Scholarship Benefiting Black Students

Recently Virgil Abloh has faced some backlash when it came to the amount of money, he showed on social media to help bail out Black Lives Matter protesters. He then faced criticism again when it came to his creative eye. He’s now looking past all of that and helping out the next black creative. Read More

Social Media Calls For The Cancellation Of Goya Food Products After The CEO Praises Donald Trump

If you’ve ever cooked it up in the kitchen you may have used a few products from the well-known food line Goya. Now it looks like the food company has been canceled after video shows the CEO Robert Unanue praising Donald Trump. Read More

Jay Williams Checks NBA Players & Tells Them Not To Be ‘Tone-Deaf’ Following Their Complaints About The League’s Bubble

By now, many of you know the continuation of the NBA season is quickly approaching as teams have been arriving in Orlando, where they will all remain at Disney’s ESPN World-Wide Sports Complex. As they make their arrivals into what has become known as “the bubble,” they have been sharing what it has been like so far, and there have been some complaints along the way. Read More

Moneybagg Yo’s Baby Mama Is Not Happy He Gifted Girlfriend Ari Fletcher A Lambo Truck

Moneybagg Yo brought a lot of smiles Sunday when he gifted his girlfriend Ari Fletcher a brand new Lamborghini truck for her 25th birthday. Read More

T.I. Demands Respect On His Name And Says That He Belongs With Hip Hop Greats Like Kanye West, Jay Z & Lil Wayne

T.I. is now demanding that his long career be acknowledged and that some respect be put on his name. Read More

NFL Player Kyle Queiro Gets Dragged After Questioning If Jill Scott Is Attractive & Issues An Apology

Sometimes you need to learn when to keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself, especially if you broadcast them on the Internet. That’s a lesson that football player Kyle Queiro recently learned the hard way, after he caused Jill Scott to trend on Twitter by openly questioning if she was attractive. Read More

West Virginia Postal Worker Pleads Guilty To Election Fraud After Changing Voters’ Party Affiliations From Democrat To Republican

The 2020 presidential election may still be months away, but there have already been very alarming issues regarding voter tampering. A West Virginia postal worker has found himself facing jail time after pleading guilty to knowingly changing the party affiliations of local voters on a handful of absentee ballots. Read More

Families Of Health Workers Killed By COVID Fight For Denied Workers’ Comp Benefits

James “Mike” Anderson was a hospital employee in suburban Philadelphia with a low-profile though critical job: changing air filters in COVID patients’ rooms. Read More

LeBron James says he will keep his name on back of jersey

Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James says he’ll keep working on social reforms but putting a preapproved slogan on back of his jersey will not be one. Read More

White House takes aim at Fauci as he disagrees with Trump on virus

As coronavirus cases surge in the United States, the White House is taking aim at the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Read More

CENTRAL PARK ‘KAREN’ PROSECUTION FORGES AHEAD… Despite Birdwatcher Not Cooperating

Amy Cooper — AKA Central Park “Karen” — isn’t off the hook for making a false report against a man who asked her to leash her dog, despite the fact he doesn’t want her prosecuted … TMZ has learned. Read More

LISA MARIE PRESLEY SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH DEAD AT 27… From Apparent Suicide

Lisa’s manager, Roger Widynowski, tells TMZ … “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.” Read More

MIAMI ZOOO GORILLA GETS ‘RONA NASAL SWAB TEST …Amazing Up-Close Photos!!!

A gorilla got into a nasty fight with its sibling at a zoo, and as a safety precaution — docs gave him a coronavirus test … which they documented in some incredible shots. Read More

RADIO HOST ‘KAREN’ ATTACKS NON-ENGLISH-SPEAKING WORKERS… Gets Canned from Job

Dianna Ploss just got fired from her radio gig in New Hampshire. A radio host in New Hampshire went on a vile, racist tirade against a group of workers doing their job, because they dared to speak Spanish. Read More

NYC Rats Are Attacking Outdoor Diners After Starving During Pandemic

COVID-19 has not only the human population undergoing a pandemic of sorts, but apparently the New York City rodent population is feeling the effects as well. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com