The Bijou Star Files: Mo’Nique’s Case Against Netflix Is Going Down

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 20, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Judge Rules That Mo’Nique’s Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix Can Move Forward
Mo’Nique just scored a major victory in court due to her ongoing lawsuit against Netflix. Earlier this week a judge formally dismissed Netflix’s motion to have the case dismissed—and ruled that Mo’Nique’s lawsuit could officially move forward. Read More
KANYE WEST First Campaign Rally TALKS HARRIET TUBMAN, ABORTION, DIVORCE
Kanye West‘s first presidential rally just wrapped up and he stirred up lots of controversy by discussing Harriet Tubman, abortion and the possibility of divorcing Kim Kardashian West. Read More
Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman “Never Actually Freed The Slaves, She Just Had Them Work For Other White People”
While holding his first presidential rally, Kanye West made some disparaging remarks about Harriet Tubman, and people were not here for it. Read More
KANYE WEST KARDASHIANS, FRIENDS SERIOUSLY CONCERNED, UPSET… Over Wild Campaign Appearance
Kanye West‘s off-the-rails campaign stop Sunday in North Charleston, South Carolina may not only hurt Ye politically, he has concerned, upset and alarmed many of his friends and the Kardashians … Read More
REP. MAXINE WATERS Stops To Check On Police ‘THEY STOPPED A BROTHER’
Congresswoman Maxine Waters is like the Sheriff to the Sheriff, because she just happened on a traffic stop involving a black man and stopped to make sure cops stayed in line. Read More
NICK CANNON HINTS AT SUICIDAL THOUGHTS …After Friend Takes His Own Life
Nick Cannon seemed to have contemplated suicide … calling 2020 the most “f***ed up year I’ve ever witnessed,” talking about his friend who he says took his own life, adding, he was in “dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet,” and admiring his friend who “had the balls to do it.” Read More
ROGER STONE CALLS BLACK RADIO HOST RACIAL SLUR… During Heated Argument
Roger Stone called a Black radio host a “negro” during a contentious interview. Read More
Outdoor nursing home visits are allowed to begin in Ohio on Monday
It’s the latest move by Governor DeWine to loosen COVID-19 restrictions. Read More
The White House Has Blocked CDC Director From Testifying On Schools Reopening At A Hearing Next Week
The very same scientists and people who have been monitoring the coronavirus in the U.S. and making recommendations on how to prevent the spread of it are now being blocked from testifying on when and how schools should reopen. Read More
August Alsina Says He Still Has Love For Jada Pinkett-Smith
On Friday, Lil’ Wayne and August Alsina chopped it up on Young Money Radio. The singer spoke about his album and also his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett-Smith and said that he still had love for her as a person. Read More
August Alsina To Drop New Song ‘Entanglements’!
When I say 2020 can’t get any wilder, it’s like each day presents a newer more wilder version than the day before! Today August Alsina, aka Mr. Entanglement himself has shared on Instagram that he will be dropping a song about well… entanglements. Read More
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Passes Away
Civil RIghts icon John Lewis passed away, Friday night, after a six-month battle with cancer. Read More
Michigan Bans The Use Of Dangerous Restraints On Children At Youth Centers Following The Death Of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks
Back in April, 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks was pinned to the floor by staff members at a Michigan youth center for throwing a sandwich. Unfortunately, he passed away two days later. Read More
Quality Control CEO Pee Thomas Unfollows Both Offset & Quavo On Instagram Following Recent Migos Lawsuit
It appears that the recent lawsuit filed by Migos is getting even more messy. Earlier this month when Migos filed a lawsuit against their long-time lawyer Damien Granderson (who works for Quality Control) for cheating them out of millions—and now Quality Control CEO Pee Thomas has just unfollowed both Offset and Quavo on Instagram. Read More
Michelle Claims The Lambo Truck Moneybagg Yo Gave Ari For Her Birthday Is Rented, Ari & Bagg Respond
Michelle fans swear she hasn’t told a lie yet, but it doesn’t seem that Moneybagg Yo nor his girlfriend Ariana Fletcher are too fond of her recent claims. Read More
Alex Trebek Reveals He Will Stop Cancer Treatment If Latest Round is Unsuccessful
Alex Trebek, beloved host of the long standing game show ‘Jeopardy!,’ is opening up about his battle with cancer in a new interview with The New York Times. Read More
Federal Judge Esther Salas’ Son Killed, Husband Wounded After Gunman Disguised as FedEx Driver Entered Her Home
A gunman disguised as a Fedex delivery driver entered the home of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas in New Jersey on Sunday evening, fatally shooting her 20-year-old son and wounding her husband. Read More
Disney World Will No Longer Allow Visitors to Eat and Drink While Walking
In the latest attempt at reopening during a global crisis, the amusement park posted an amendment to its face covering policy by banning visitors from eating and drinking while walking around the park with their mask off. Read More
Naomi Campbell, Kelly Roland, Lupita Nyong’o and More Appear in Beyoncé’s New ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album Trailer
Disney released a new trailer for Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ and we’re getting a closer look at what to expect. Read More
Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her New Bald Head [Photo]
Tiffany Haddish recently shaved off all her hair — and she loves it. Read More
Tamar Braxton Reportedly Sent We TV Execs a Letter Saying They Made Her ‘Suicidal’ Weeks Ago
Tamar Braxton reportedly tried to take her own life on Thursday night. Read More
Megan Thee Stallion Tweets Amid Tory Lanez Shooting Investigation: ‘I’m Real Life Hurt and Traumatized’
Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out amid reports she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez last week. Read More
Texas Bank Robber Hands Teller Note Explaining He Didn’t Get His Stimulus Check
Police in Texas are hunting for a man who robbed a bank because he didn’t get his stimulus check. Read More
NFL BIGGEST STARS FREAKED OVER COVID Say No Clear Guidance Yet
The NFL’s biggest stars are speaking out days before they’re set to report to training camp for another season — and they’re all saying the same thing … THIS ISN’T SAFE YET!!! Read More
BIG SEAN BREAKS SILENCE AND PAYS TRIBUTE TO NAYA RIVERA
Naya Rivera‘s ex-fiance, Big Sean, has been silent about her tragic death … until now. Read More
Missouri Governor Mike Parson Says He Will Pardon Couple If They Are Charged For Brandishing Guns At Protestors
The governor of Missouri is prepared to offer the St. Louis couple brandishing guns at protestors who were walking past their mansion a pardon if charges are filed against them. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com