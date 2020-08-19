The Bijou Star Files: Reginae Carter Say’s Keep Your Lil Waynes Away From Her

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 19, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Reginae Carter Says She’s No Longer Dating Men With Kids–“Keep That S-t Away From Me”

On Monday, Reginae Carter woke up with something on her mind and she took to Twitter to get it off of her chest. The 21-year-old isn't here for dating men with kids. She's no longer interested.

I’m done dating niggas with kids . 🥴 it be the bm/bd love for me 😖 keep that shit away from me lol — Love me (@reginae_carter1) August 17, 2020

Trey Songz Shows Off His New Tattoo Of His Son Noah

Last year Trey Songz shocked the world when he shared the news that he had become a father. Ever since sharing the exciting news, Trey has taken pride in being a father and has been showing off his adorable son Noah every chance he has gotten.

CUBA GOODING JR.SUED FOR RAPE …Alleged 2013 Hotel Incident

Cuba Gooding Jr. allegedly coerced a woman to his hotel room and raped her before falling asleep and allowing her to escape … this according to an explosive new lawsuit.

WILL SMITH YA GOTTA STAY SAFE IN THEATERS, CHINA… No Translator Needed!!!

Will Smith's been brushing up on his Chinese during the pandemic … welcoming folks back to movie theaters in China with a safety PSA in their language!!!

TIGER WOODS 11-YEAR-OLD SON DOMINATES GOLF TOURNEY… Just Like Dad!!!

The golf blood clearly runs thick in the Woods family … Tiger's 11-year-old son just mowed down the field in a tournament this month — winning a kids event EASILY!!

Joe Biden will officially face Donald Trump in November

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party's all-virtual national convention.

Tiffany Haddish Has a Solution for Systemic Racism…And It Has to Do With Sex

Tiffany Haddish has an idea for how to make social justice the top priority.

Laurence Fishburne Says He Wasn’t ‘Invited’ Back to Play Morpheus In Matrix 4

Don't count on Morpheus returning in the new film.

Tavis Smiley Ordered to Pay $2.6 Million to PBS for Sexual Misconduct

A judge has ordered Tavis Smiley to pay $2.6 million to the PBS for having multiple affairs with his subordinates.

Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy In Alleged Murder For Hire Plot In The Death Of HIs Nephew

Sweetie Pie's owner Tim Norman has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly conspiring to murder his nephew in exchange for money.

Ohio Department of Health prohibits use of face shields as a substitute for masks in schools

Health department officials say the use of face shields does not comply with the order requiring use of facial covering in child education settings.

Gov. Mike DeWine announces high school sports can go forward in Ohio

The order provides that all sports, contact and non-contact, can go forth this fall.

LeBron James wears fake MAGA hat in support of Breonna Taylor before NBA Playoff game against Portland

Red hat featured message urging arrests in the killing of Breonna Taylor as LeBron James entered arena prior to Game 1.

STACEY DASH’S ESTRANGED HUBBY I WAS HYPNOTIZED INTO MARRYING HER

Stacey Dash and her husband both want their marriage off the books like it never happened … and the mister's claiming he only said "I do" while in a spiritual trance.

U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HALTS KNEECAPPING POST OFFICE …Until After the Election

President Trump's new Postmaster General is doing a major about-face … suspending all major changes to the USPS until after the November election.

MICHAEL JORDAN Convicted Murderer Of Dad GRANTED PAROLE, TO BE RELEASED IN 2023

One of the men convicted in the murder of Michael Jordan's father, James Sr., in 1993 will walk free in 2023 … after he was granted parole on Tuesday.

D.L. Hughley And Outspoken Black Trump Supporter Angela Stanton Exchange Words Following A Run-In At Dallas Airport

So apparently this morning, well-known Black Trump supporter Angela Stanton allegedly ran up on D.L. Hughley at a Dallas airport while he was trying to eat breakfast and it apparently went down!

LisaRaye McCoy Says She’d Be Down for an ‘Entanglement’ with Will Smith

LisaRaye McCoy has some thoughts on Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her entanglement with August Alsina.

Netflix Testing ‘Shuffle Play’ Feature That Will Choose What You Watch Next

Do you have a hard time finding things to watch on Netflix? Well, Netflix has you covered.

Comedian Mo’Nique Learned How To Be A Good Wife From Husband’s Grandmother, Says: I Had To Learn My Place As A Black Man’s Wife

Comedienne Mo'Nique is opening up about her marriage to husband/manager Sidney Hicks. The two have been married since 2006. The Academy award winning actress explained that her husband's grandmother taught her some important lessons about marriage to a black man.

Cardi B Gifts Megan Thee Stallion W/ A Birkin Bag

Cardi B is still celebrating the success of "WAP" with her collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Actor Joseph Marcell Reveals What He Told Janet Hubert Before Her Exit: It’s Will Smith’s Show

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is easily a classic and for the first three of the show's six seasons, the popular Aunt Viv character was played by character Janet Hubert. Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid replaced Janet Hubert for the final three seasons after Janet Hubert's controversial departure.

