The Bijou Star Files: Samuel L. Jackson Foreign Language Cursing Lessons

End of an era: Cleveland’s I-X Center to close at the end of this year due to pandemic

After 35 years of hosting auto shows, indoor amusement parks, home & garden shows, and more, Cleveland’s International Exposition Center (I-X Center) has announced that it will be closing at the end of this year because of COVID-19 Read More

Gov. DeWine signs bill prohibiting officials from closing Ohio places of worship, moving election dates

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law that forbids public officials from closing places of worship in the state. Read More

Lizzo Sends Cardi B Flowers Amid Her Divorce from Offset: ‘I Just Love Her’ [Photo]

Lizzo is showing love to Cardi B amid reports Cardi has filed for divorce from husband Offset. Read More

Offset Posts “Unbothered” Photo A Day After Reports Of His Divorce Surface

Hip hop fans are still trying to process the news that Migos member Offset is now officially headed for divorce. Following a flood of reactions from social media, news outlets, critics and fans, Offset finally broke his silence by posting a photo to Instagram seemingly unbothered by the news. Read More

Offset Pretty Much Cheated On Cardi B “The Entire Time” Says Source

It’s always unfortunate to see a family break up, but it seems Cardi B is no longer happy in her relationship to Migos rapper Offset. Read More

LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time

James was selected as an All-NBA player for a record 16th time, breaking the mark he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. Read More

JEWELERS IG, TIKTOK HAWKING ENGAGEMENT RINGS… Huge Pandemic Sales Boost!!!

Here’s one more thing to add to your “This Can’t Be Happening 2020” f***-it list — folks are sliding into DMs for some lovin’ … but not for booty calls, more so marry-me-buys. Read More

KANYE WEST WHIZZING ON HIS OWN GRAMMY …Gets Twitter Time-Out

Maybe this is the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians because they are working on their newest project Keeping Up With Kanye West.

Kris Jenner Reportedly ‘Appalled’ By Kanye West Urinating on His Grammy, Kim Kardashian Said to Be ‘At the End of Her Rope’

On Wednesday, Kanye West shared a video of himself peeing on one of his Grammy awards — and mother-in-law Kris Jenner is said to be “appalled” at his behavior. Read More

JIM CARREY PLAYING JOE BIDEN FOR ‘SNL’

Jim Carrey is going toe-to-toe with Alec Baldwin on “Saturday Night Live” — because he’ll be the show’s new Joe Biden heading into the election. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP BLACK VOTERS GO AFTER HIM AT TOWN HALL

President Trump got grilled by voters who identify as undecided, and it was a far cry from his rallies as several of them held his feet to the fire on issues like healthcare and systemic racism … and didn’t back down. Read More

Trump Pins Blame On Biden For Not Instituting Mask Mandate

Donald Trump recently went on TV and tried to blame his Democratic competitor, former Vice President and 2020 Presidential candidate Joe Biden for not instituting a national mask mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

NOTORIOUS B.I.G OG PLASTIC CROWN SELLS FOR HALF A MIL… Originally Cost $6!!!

The Notorious B.I.G.‘s famed King of NY crown just got passed on to another for an absurd price — over half a million bucks, which is juuust a bit north of the OG street value. Read More

SAMUEL L. JACKSON You Motherf*****S Met My Voting Challenge… SO LET’S CURSE IN 15 LANGUAGES!!!

Samuel L. Jackson is keeping his word and now teaching Americans how to curse in 15 languages … after fans show him they’ll get out and vote. Read More

Judge Rules In Favor Of Nicki Minaj In Tracy Chapman Copyright Case

Nicki Minaj celebrated a victory in court today after a judge found that she did not commit copyright infringement with her 2017 song “Sorry,” which is based on Tracy Chapman’s “Baby Can I Hold You.” Read More

Wendy Williams Says She’s Been Watching Her Neighbor Take Showers

On an episode of ‘The Late Night’ with Seth Meyers, talk show host veteran Wendy Williams, admits to a new hobby that is a bit shocking. As she keeps herself busy during the pandemic, Williams confesses to spying on one of her neighbors as they shower in an apartment complex across from hers! Read More

Ray J Gets Emotional Explaining His Decision To Divorce His Wife Princess Love (Video)

Just two months after Princess Love pumped the breaks on her own divorce petition against her husband Ray J, he surprised her by turning right around and filing for divorce himself. Read More

Director Of The Centers For Disease Control Now Says Wearing A Mask May Be More Effective Than A Vaccine To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

New reports suggest that a vaccine may not be as necessary as previously thought. The Director of the Centers for Disease Control, recently stated that continuing to wear a mask may actually be more effective against stopping the spread of COVID-19 instead of utilizing a vaccine. Read More

Kerry Washington Wins First Emmy Ever

Washington earned her first Emmy as a producer, taking home the win for “Best Variety Special (Live) as a producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times.’ Read More

Black Chyna Says Her Biggest Flex Is Providing For Her Kids Without Child Support From Rob Kardashian & Tyga

Blac Chyna is known for her big personality and flashy demeanor on the Internet, and she’s also been known to have issues with the fathers of her children. But, one thing she has never been about is that child support life, Read More

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She’s ‘In Trouble’ After Not Taking Bed Rest Seriously

Chrissy Teigen says she’s been forced to go on “super serious” bed rest amid her “difficult” pregnancy. Read More

Basketball Star Turned Activist Maya Moore Gets Married to Wrongfully Accused Man She Helped Free From Prison

Wednesday on Good Morning America, Maya Moore, basketball star turned activist, revealed that she and Jonathon Irons had gotten married. Read More

Roy Jones, Jr. Is Having Second Thoughts About Fighting Mike Tyson; “I Made a Mistake Going In With Him”

It looks Roy Jones Jr. may have reviewed the 1997 footage of Mike Tyson taking a bite out of Evander Holyfield’s ear and had a change of heart about their November exhibition match. Read More

