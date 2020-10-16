The Bijou Star Files: Trump Concedes To Jesus, Local Police Officer Fired For Dissin BLM

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 16, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

PRESIDENT TRUMP JESUS CHRIST … He’s More Famous Than Me

President Trump is giving it up to Jesus Christ … acknowledging the Christian messiah is more famous than he is. Wow, quite a concession! Read More

CARDI B YEAH I’M BACK WITH OFFSET …I’m a ‘Crazy Bitch!!!’ Read More

ICE CUBE I’M NO PAWN IN TRUMP’S GAME!!! Biden Can Still Step Up Read More

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS STAFFER, FLIGHT ATTENDANT HAVE COVID-19 …Campaign Travel Postponed Read More

Shaker Heights police officer fired following obscene gesture made toward Black Lives Matter protesters in Cleveland

The officer was previously placed on paid leave pending an internal investigation into a video where the officer ‘flipped off’ a crowd of protesters on September 29 Read More

On Thursday, Ohio reported 2,178 new coronavirus cases — one day after reporting 2,039 new cases.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine revealed on Thursday that 65% of Ohioans are now in red counties, meaning high exposure and spread of the coronavirus. Read More

CRAZY GETAWAY ALLEGED FOREVER 21 SHOPLIFTER LEAPS OFF LEDGE …Flees with Merch!!!

An alleged shoplifter turned daredevil — while making an apparent getaway with armfuls of merchandise, he intentionally plummeted from the ledge of a parking structure!!! Read More

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Gave Birth To A Baby Boy!

Carol Maraj sent the innanet into a frenzy last week, when she confirmed that she is now a grandmother! Nicki Minaj reportedly gave birth last week, and has been very quiet on social media since–until now. Read More

Trey Songz Confirms That He’s Not Down For A Verzuz Battle—“I’m In Competition With Myself”

Fans are eagerly gear up for the next round of Verzuz battles, one artist you won’t see participating is Trey Songz. During a recent interview, Trey shot down all hopes that he would ever be open to going 20 rounds in a Verzuz battle with another artist. Read More

Trey Songz Pictured With Potential New Bae After Revealing He Is Now COVID Free!

Trey Songz has been making headlines left and right in the past week, Roomies! He just dropped his new album, Back Home, and he unfortunately revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Read More

AMC Is Now Renting Out Theaters For $99

As several industries are struggling to come back from the effects of coronavirus-related shutdowns, AMC is trying to bring people back to the theater in a baller way. While some people might call it desperation, this may be a saving grace for families who have been dying for a night out. Read More

Chris Christie Placed In ICU For Seven Days After Catching Coronavirus: ‘I Was Wrong Not To Wear A Mask’

American politician and political commentator Chris Christie said he was in ICU for seven days battling COVID-19. Read More

Crew Member on Joe Biden’s Aviation Team Tested Positive For Covid-19

According to former Vice President Joe Biden, a member of his charter flight crew who shuttled him to his campaign stops in Ohio and Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Read More

Man Sues Drake And Odell Beckham Jr. For $250,000 Over Alleged Assault

A man is suing Drake, Odell Beckham Jr, and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima for his alleged traumatic brain injury he claims he suffered following a nightclub beat down. Read More

Tyronn Lue Signs 5-Year Contract As Clippers New Head Coach

According to ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue is in the process of signing a 5-year contract with the Clippers. The veteran coach spent last season on the bench assisting Doc Rivers in LA. Read More

Former President Barack Obama Upset With Trump For Spreading False Information

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama lashed out at Donald Trump as he prepared to boost Joe Biden’s bid for the White House. Read More

Trump Threatens Twitter With “Big Lawsuit” After His Campaign Account Is Suspended

Trump has threatened legal action against Twitter after his campaign account was temporarily suspended. Read More

St. Louis Couple Charged With Waving Guns At Protestors Receives Support From Donald Trump

During a brief hearing on Wednesday, a St. Louis couple that was arrested for waving guns at protesters marching on their private street pleaded not guilty to two felony charges. Last week, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were indicted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. Read More

The Federal Government Is Investigating Why Bags Of Undelivered Mail Were Found Outside Of A Postal Worker’s Home

The federal government is investigating a postal delivery worker after special agents discovered trash bags filled with undelivered mail outside his home in Baldwin, Pennsylvania. Read More

Rihanna Makes Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women List For The First Time Ever

Rihanna is now on the Forbes list of the richest self-made women in America. This is her first making it on the list. Read More

Video Of Rudy Giuliani Being Racist Accidentally Uploaded; Shows Him Mocking Asian Accent and Bowing

It’s been well established that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has racist tendencies, but, this time, it was accidentally posted for the world to see. On Wednesday night, Giuliani posted a YouTube video of himself mocking Asians in a racist way. Read More

Diddy Relaunches His “Vote Or Die!” Campaign To Encourage The Youth To Vote

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Revolt TV are making sure that we all do our part this election with the relaunch of the “Vote or Die!” campaign for the 2020 presidential election. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Leaves ‘The Last O.G.’ + Show Gets Renewed For 4th Season

The Last O.G. is coming back for a fourth season but it looks like Tiffany Haddish’s time on the TBS series is over after a successful 3-season run. According to sources, the “Girl’s Trip” star does not have a contract for season four and is not expected to return. Read More

Claudia Jordan Says Donald Trump Tried To Kiss Her Twice, Told Her Not To Date Black Men ‘Cause They Don’t Have Money’

Claudia Jordan is sharing stories about Donald Trump from her days on NBC’s “The Celebrity Apprentice”, including him allegedly trying to kiss her.

While on “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast earlier this week, Claudia Jordan , who appeared on the show in seasons two and six, first spoke on Donald Trump’s family. Read More

Fact-checking the Trump and Biden town halls

Here’s how some of the rhetoric compared with the facts in the prime-time events and a day of campaigning. Read More

KODAK BLACK TRANSFERRED FROM ‘TORTURE’ PRISON …After Filing Lawsuit

Kodak Black is digging his new digs … he’s been moved out of the Kentucky prison where he claimed he was being tortured. Read More

Did Drake and Nicki Minaj Just Reconcile On Social Media?

Nicki Minaj hopped on Sada Baby’s ‘Whole Lotta Choppas Remix’ and she mentioned how she’d love to have a playdate with Drake’s son Adonis on her verse. Read More

