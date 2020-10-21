The Bijou Star Files: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mother Puts Marital Rape On The Red Table

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 21, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mother Reveals She Had Non-Consensual Sex In Her Marriage To Jada’s Father

Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who Jada affectionately refers to as “Gammy,” opened up during the recent “Red Table Talk” episode about a taboo subject that is more common than we probably think. Read More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

50 Cent Tells People To Vote For Trump After Sharing Report On Joe Biden’s Proposed Tax Plan

Ice Cube Responds to Eric Trump’s Fake “Trump 2020” Photo of Him and 50 Cent

The Trump administration is spreading misinformation AGAIN! This morning, Donald Trump’s third child Eric Trump, shared a fake image of rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing “Trump 2020” hats, with the caption “Two great, courageous, Americans!” Read More

The other day it was a false claim about Biden owning a home he sold many years ago. Today, Eric Trump shares an obviously photoshopped pic of two rappers in Trump hats. Things will continue to get dumber. pic.twitter.com/EfAW03henG — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) October 20, 2020

TORY LANEZ I’M INNOCENT & STILL FRIENDS WITH MEG …But She Calls Him ‘Crazy’

Tory Lanez says he still considers Megan Thee Stallion a friend despite her claim he shot her … but Meg doesn’t sound too friendly. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez Going On Instagram Live—“This N***a Genuinely Crazy”

Tory Lanez recently hopping on Instagram live, the other person at the center of the shooting incident, Megan Thee Stallion, had her own thoughts. Meg posted a simple tweet in regards to Tory’s video—and as you can probably expect, it definitely wasn’t anything positive. Read More

Tory Lanez Asks About The Lil’ Smart Car Rick Ross Trolled Him With

As Tory Lanez attempts to climb back up the social ladder from his fall from grace after he was hit with three felony charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, it seems his tone has changed from his initial defensive position. Read More

DRE Wife Nicole Demands …SHOW ME THIS ‘IRONCLAD PRENUP!!!’

Dr. Dre‘s wife wants the rap mogul to put up or shut up about his so-called “ironclad prenup” as their divorce war rages on. Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR CASE GRAND JUROR SAYS HOMICIDE CHARGES NOT AN OPTION… Family Slams AG Cameron

Cameron’s standing by his work as Special Prosecutor, saying he made the decision to present charges to the grand jury “that could be proven under Kentucky law.” Read More

MIAMI PD COP WEARING TRUMP MASK AT POLLS …Possible Voter Intimidation

A Miami PD officer wearing a pro-Trump face mask at a polling location is facing calls for his suspension … and he’s clearly in hot water with the department. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT I’M BACK AT WORK …AS A DIRECTOR!!!

It’s lights, camera, action for Jussie Smollett … he’s back to work after the alleged attack in Chicago, but this time he’s behind the camera. Read More

BILL COSBY CRACKS SMILE IN NEW MUG SHOT

Bill Cosby‘s latest mug shot has 2020 written all over it, because there’s a face mask hanging around his neck … and the look on his face a little unnerving. Read More

Letitia Wright Says The Thought Of Making A ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman Is “Strange”

It has been over a month since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, and many of his friends, family and co-stars have spoken out about the impact that he had on the entertainment industry. One of the biggest questions left unanswered since his passing is about the fate of the Black Panther film franchise, and Letitia Wright has just weighed in on the situation. Read More

Shots Fired At Protesters After Nigerian Government Issues 24-Hour Curfew Amid #EndSARS Protests–Unconfirmed Fatalities & Ambulances Reportedly Blocked

On Tuesday, the governor of Nigeria’s commercial hub Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, issued a 24-hour state-wide curfew in response to the growing #EndSARS protests. In a tweet, he wrote in part, “I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020. Read More

Drake Unfollows T.I. On IG After Urination Lyric

T.I. recently dropped his new album The L.I.B.R.A. on Friday, and Drake is not a fan of some of the lyrics. Read More

Bobby Lytes Slams MUA Jeffree Star for Using Black Men For Sex and Being a Racist

It looks like last night LHHMIA star Bobby Lytes took to Twitter to get some things off his chest about MUA Jeffree Starr. Read More

DOJ To File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

The Trump administration will be moving to sue Google in what you would call the largest antitrust case against a tech company in more than two decades. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine: At least 16 school districts in Ohio have returned to online learning in last two weeks due to COVID-19

There are 50 districts that are fully on-line right now in Ohio, with nearly 300,000 students unable to attend in-person classes. Read More

Peanuts holiday specials won’t air on TV for 1st time in decades

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang are heading to Apple TV+, but there will still be a chance to watch your favorite holiday specials for free. Read More

TAMAR BRAXTON SUICIDE ATTEMPT NEWS SPREAD TO FAMILY While Cameras Rolled

Tamar Braxton‘s suicide attempt shook her family to its core … and their stunned reactions will be front and center when the new season of their reality show airs. Read More

YOUNG BUCK GF ALLEGEDLY FIRED GUN DURING SPAT

Young Buck might have dodged a bullet … we’ve learned his girlfriend got busted by cops after allegedly firing a gun while squaring off with him. Read More

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He’s Producing A “Darker” Live-Action Version Of “Barney & Friends”

Daniel Kaluuya is one of the hottest young actors in Hollywood with a string of hit films already under his belt—but his next project may not be what his fans were expecting. In a recent interview, Daniel confirmed that he is producing a live-action version of the classic 90s kids TV show “Barney & Friends”…with a dark twist. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: