CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

It’s Official: Keyshia Cole VERZUZ Ashanti

Meek Mill GRAMMY After Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It’s official, Keyshia Cole put it out there that she was gearing up to battle someone on VERZUZ but now it’s official, Keyshia Cole will go head to head with Murder Inc.’s Queen Ashanti.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to the official announcement from VERZUZ, Keyshia Cole will go note for note with Ashanti on Instagram Live, Saturday, December 12th at 8pm eastern time.

In this corner we have Grammy nominated 39 year old Keyshia Cole hailing from Oakland, CA, who was one of the pioneers of Reality TV.  Keyshia Cole is best known for her hit singles Love, Shoulda Let you Go, Heaven Sent and Let It Go, just to name a few.

Then in the other corner we Grammy Award winning, 40 year old Ashanti hailing from New York who as a teenager was the First Lady of Irv Gotti’s Murder Inc.  Ashanti is best known for her hit singles Foolish, Happy and Rain on Me.

Who you wit!?

Take a look at the official Verzuz post below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

ashanti , Keyshia Cole , Verzuz

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Vivica A. Fox Interview
Exclusive: Vivica A. Fox Talks “A Very Vivica…
 2 hours ago
12.05.20
OK! Magazine Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals
RHOA Kenya Moore Dishes On Dating Kanye West…
 2 hours ago
12.05.20
Meek Mill GRAMMY After Party
It’s Official: Keyshia Cole VERZUZ Ashanti
 2 hours ago
12.05.20
Ray J & Princess Love Will Try To…
 22 hours ago
12.04.20
Exclusives
Close