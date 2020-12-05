It’s Official: Keyshia Cole VERZUZ Ashanti

It’s official, Keyshia Cole put it out there that she was gearing up to battle someone on VERZUZ but now it’s official, Keyshia Cole will go head to head with Murder Inc.’s Queen Ashanti.

According to the official announcement from VERZUZ, Keyshia Cole will go note for note with Ashanti on Instagram Live, Saturday, December 12th at 8pm eastern time.

In this corner we have Grammy nominated 39 year old Keyshia Cole hailing from Oakland, CA, who was one of the pioneers of Reality TV. Keyshia Cole is best known for her hit singles Love, Shoulda Let you Go, Heaven Sent and Let It Go, just to name a few.

Then in the other corner we Grammy Award winning, 40 year old Ashanti hailing from New York who as a teenager was the First Lady of Irv Gotti’s Murder Inc. Ashanti is best known for her hit singles Foolish, Happy and Rain on Me.

Who you wit!?

Take a look at the official Verzuz post below.

