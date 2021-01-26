It’s All About The Tubman’s Baby With The Biden Administration [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The idea of Harriet Tubman’s image being placed on currency has been talked about for quite some time now but it looks like President Biden’s administration is looking to make it happen captain sooner than later. In a news press conference briefing yesterday, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary shared the news that,

“The Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put Harriett Tubman on the front of the $20 notes, …It’s important that our notes, our money … reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that,…So, we’re exploring ways to speed up that effort.”

