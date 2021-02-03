The Bijou Star Files: Barack Obama Crashes Book Club

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 3, 2021:

BARACK OBAMA CRASHES VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB MEETING… Now, a Word from the Author

Imagine getting together with your book club and getting a surprise visit from an author, who also happens to be a former President … named Barack Obama. Read More

SPACEX STARSHIP EXPLODES AGAIN …’Great Flight,’ But This Landing Stuff’s Hard!!!

Everything’s rosy for Elon Musk‘s Starship spacecraft, except for those damn crash landings — but somehow his engineers are keeping a remarkably positive outlook. Read More

JEFF BEZOS PASSES CEO BATON …Will Remain Chief of Board

Jeff Bezos is letting go of the Amazon reins, day-to-day at least, and while he’s not vanishing altogether from the office, it’s clear his focus elsewhere. Read More

‘COURTSIDE KAREN’ APOLOGIZES FOR CUSSING OUT LEBRON ‘I Take Full Responsibility’

Juliana Carlos is publicly apologizing for screaming, yelling and cussing at LeBron James during Monday night’s game … saying she takes “full responsibility” for crossing the line. Read More

NFL’S MARK WALTON ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGED PIZZA HUT MELTDOWN… Felt ‘Disrespected’ By Staff

NFL running back Mark Walton has been arrested again … and this time, cops say it’s all ’cause the 23-year-old lost his mind over a failed Pizza Hut order. Read More

DOLLY PARTON TURNED DOWN MEDAL OF FREEDOM TWICE …Doesn’t Wanna Get Political

Dolly Parton‘s had to reject the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice, but she’s gonna get a third chance … problem is, she’s trying to stay outta politics. Read More

El DeBarge Performs His Throwback Hits On Instagram Live

There is nothing like watching living legends show off their talent, as they introduce their sound to the new generation. Read More

Teyana Taylor Kills The Silhouette Challenge With a Cameo From Junie Shumpert

We might be stuck in the house still, but TikTok has been giving all of us a reason to transform into our baddest selves. It started with the Buss It Challenge, and now, the ladies are getting steamy for social media with the Silhouette Challenge. Read More

Two Of The Six Atlanta Officers Who Were Fired After A Viral Video Showed Them Dragging Two College Students Out Of A Car Have Been Reinstated With Backpay (Update)

Yesterday Civil Service Board ruled that the city “did not follow the personnel regulations of the Atlanta Code of Ordinances in the dismissal” of officers Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter, and it was determined that the officers would have their jobs reinstated and receive back pay according to the AJC. Read More

Amazon Ordered To Pay Almost $62 Million To Flex Workers Following Federal Investigation Of Wage Theft Allegations

Following the outcome of a recent probe by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Amazon has been ordered to pay millions to flex workers who accused the company of stealing their wages. Read More

Three officers suspended after police pepper spray 9-year-old girl in Rochester, N.Y.

“This isn’t how the police should treat anyone, let alone a 9-year-old girl,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in the wake of the incident. Read More

Live Nation Joins Long List Of Companies Suing Insurance Company Over Failure To Cover Losses Related To Covid-19

Live Nation filed a lawsuit against its insurance company for allegedly refusing to cover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

Amazon Will Pay $61.7 Million To Drivers For Withholding Their Tips

Amazon will dish out $61.7 million to its drivers for withholding their tips over a two-and-a-half-year period. Read More

EA Sports Is Bringing Back NCAA Football Video Games

EA Sports says it will be bringing back the popular NCAA Football video game. Read More

Uber Is Buying Alcohol Delivery Service Drizly For $1.1 Billion

Drizly will be added to Uber’s food delivery app and will also have an app of its own. Read More

DJ Spinderella Says Exclusion From Salt-N-Pepa Film Made Her Feel “Inferior”

DJ Spinderella opened up about exclusion from Salt-N-Pepa’s biopic and her relationship with Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton. Read More

Biden Administration To Send COVID-19 Vaccines To Retail Pharmacies

The Biden administration will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines directly to retail pharmacies as early as next week. Read More

Military Branches Are Updating Their Hair Requirements For Women

Two of the six military branches have announced that they have made changes to their grooming regulations for women. Read More

Analysis Reveals Several Pro-Trump Rioters Did Not Vote In The 2020 Election

A new analysis from CNN reveals that several people arrested for their involvement in the U.S Capitol attack on Jan.6 did not vote in the 2020 election. Read More

Fifth-Grader Made More Than $3,000 From GameStop Stock; Mother Bought Son Shares As Kwanzaa Gift: ‘I Was Teaching Him Financial Literacy’

A fifth-grader from San Antonio, Texas, made $3,000 from GameStop stock. Read More

Ryan Coogler Is Creating A ‘Wakanda’ TV Series For Disney+

“Black Panther” writer and director Ryan Coogler is making a Wakanda TV series for Disney+. Read More

Walmart Donates Over $14 Million In Grants To 16 Organizations To Promote Racial Equity

The company made the pledge after George Floyd was killed last year. Read More

Sacramento Man Arrested After Woman Sees Two Bodies On Floor In Facebook Livestream

Police arrested a man who is connected to the murders of two women. The suspect was allegedly seen in a Facebook Livestream. Read More

Snoop Dogg Says Actor Who Portrays Him Will Have To Win Him Over

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg spoke with the Associated Press about the type of actor that would portray him in a biopic. Read More

Scientists Suggest That It Would Be A Good Idea To Vaccinate Your Pets

2021 doesn’t seem to be letting up, and scientists are now saying that you may need to get your dogs and cats vaccinated to help fight against the coronavirus. Read More

New York Vaccination Site Launched For Latinos In COVID-19 Hot Spot Community Is Overwhelmed With White People From Outside Areas

Mayor Bill de Blasio is outraged after learning that a coronavirus vaccination site in a Latino community in New York City hit hard by COVID-19 saw many White people from other areas show up to the site to get the shot. Read More

Florida Lawyer Disbarred After Making Porn Film with Inmates in Jail

A Florida lawyer has been disbarred for having sex with inmates in jail and recording the moments for a self-produced pornographic film. Read More

Hundreds of residents of 5 area nursing homes to be revaccinated for COVID-19 after Gov. DeWine said Walgreens may have improperly stored vaccines

During his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that some of the doses given by Walgreens to patients at five Northeast Ohio long-term care facilities were not properly stored. Read More

Third stimulus check update: Senate votes to push ahead toward Biden plan

President Joe Biden said Republicans’ counter-offer to his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill is too small to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

