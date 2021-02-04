The Bijou Star Files: St. Lunatic Calls Nelly Out Now He Responds

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 4, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

The New Trailer For ‘Coming 2 America’ Goes Big On The Story [Video]

The follow-up to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 classic Coming to America will arrive on Amazon Prime Video next month, and now we’ve gotten a second trailer for the comedy sequel. Read More

The Weeknd Finally Reveals the Real Reason He Wore Face Bandages While Promoting Album ‘After Hours’

The Weeknd has been walking around wearing bandages on his face for damn near a year — and now we know why. Read More

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Has Little Contact with Kanye West: ‘She Has a Divorce Plan in Place’

Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West is apparently on the verge of being *officially* announced. Read More

Prosecutors Want Kyle Rittenhouse’s Bond Increased, Says He Violated Terms

Prosecutors are urging the Kenosha County Court to issue a warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse’s arrest and hike his bond by $200,000 after they allege the 18-year-old violated his bond agreement by not informing the court when he moved from his listed home address. Read More

Ohio police officer charged with murder in shooting death of Andre Hill

Less than two months after former Columbus police officer Adam Coy was fired for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man, he was indicted Wednesday on murder charges. Read More

House Dems to vote on removing Taylor Greene from committee assignments

On Wednesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the House will vote on Thursday whether or not to reduce Taylor Greene’s assignments after she made inappropriate statements and liked comments threatening lawmakers on social media, Read More

Coachella April 2021 dates canceled amid pandemic uncertainty

As COVID-19 continues to affect the nation, it has been announced that California’s annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will not be held in April. Read More

Obama announces Presidential Center to break ground this year

Construction on former president Barack Obama’s state-of-the-art presidential center in the South Side of Chicago will break ground this year. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband, Kevin Hunter, Is Opening His Own Italian Restaurant in Brooklyn

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband is getting into some business of his own — the restaurant business. Kevin Hunter is opening an Italian restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn named Loreto, he announced on social media. Read More

Ulta To Double The Number Of Black-Owned Beauty Brands In Stores With Over $4 Million Dedicated To Marketing Them—Tracee Ellis Ross Appointed Diversity & Inclusion Advisor

Last year a number of high-profile brands committed to doing their part in supporting the Black community—and popular beauty retailer Ulta has just announced how it plans to step up. Ulta recently confirmed that it will officially double the amount of Black-owned beauty brands in all stores…and Tracee Ellis Ross has also been given a special role. Read More

Tanaya Henry The Ex-Girlfriend Of Trey Songz Responds To Commenters On Twitter About His Alleged Leaked Video

Yesterday Trey Songz was trending on Twitter after an alleged video went viral, showing him a compromising position with a young lady. The innanet was buzzing, and everyone had something to say, including his ex-girlfriend jewelry designer Tanaya Henry. Read More

Floyd Mayweather Wants To Fight 50 Cent In The Ring, 50 Responds Saying The Fight Is Off Because Floyd ‘Can’t Read’

It’s crazy to think that just a few years ago, boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent were thick as thieves. Now in this present day, the two continue to trade virtual jabs, but it appears Floyd Mayweather is finally open to settling the score with his former bestie in the ring. Read More

Nelly Responds After St. Lunatics Member Ali Calls Him Out & Claims That He Hustled The Group

It looks like St. Lunatics member Ali felt some type of way, and earlier this week he took to his Instagram to basically call out Nelly for what he says was an act of hustling their former group the St. Lunatics. Read More

KEVIN HART NEW MUSCLE CAR’S FASTER THAN BEFORE… And Much Safer Too!!!

Kevin’s new set of wheels — a revamped 1970 Dodge Charger dubbed “Hellraiser” — has an insanely powerful 1,000-horsepower Hemi engine. And, with all that HP it has potentially life-saving, 4-point racing seat belts and a roll cage. Read More

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Becomes Part-Owner Of Professional Women’s Soccer Team

Tennis powerhouse Naomi Osaka is adding the title sports franchise owner to her resume. The U.S. Open champion recently became part-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s North Carolina Courage team. Read More

Legendary Cleveland sports talk host Les Levine dies at 74

Les Levine, whose wit and opinions graced the Cleveland sports radio and television airwaves for decades across multiple stations, has died at the age of 74. Levine’s family confirmed his death , saying he passed following a weeks-long hospital stay. He had been battling Parkinson’s disease for several years, but continued to work until late December. Read More

Former Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer moved to hospice care

One of the most successful coaches in Browns franchise history, Marty Schottenheimer, has been moved to hospice care, reports ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. Read More

ICE CUBE BIDEN’S GONNA HEAR ME OUT ON ‘CWBA’

Ice Cube is continuing his mission to help create jobs and new business opportunities for Black Americans, and he’s about to chop it up with President Biden. Read More

FRED GOLDMAN O.J.’S ONLY PAID $132K IN WRONGFUL DEATH SUIT… OWES MILLIONS

O.J. Simpson is still DEEEEEEEP in the hole to the Goldman Family — only paying $132,849.53 … despite reportedly owing more than $70 MILLION. Read More

SILENTO FAMILY RALLYING BEHIND HIM …After Charge for Cousin’s Murder

Silento’s family is banding together on the heels of his arrest for allegedly murdering his cousin … and they’re addressing reports the rapper’s been battling mental health issues. Read More

Moneybagg Yo Dressed Up As His ‘Twin,’ William From ‘Girlfriends,’ For His ‘Time Today’ Visual (Video)

Maybe he got tired of hearing it or maybe Moneybagg Yo is finally ready to accept that he looks like William from “Girlfriends.” Read More

Nic King Creates Black-Owned Cereal Brand ‘Proud Puffs’ (Photo)

Inspired by the protests of 2020 and the help of crowdfunding, Nic King of Connecticut decided to create something for the culture, ‘Proud Puff’ cereal. Read More

Polo G Bought His Mother A House But Fans Can’t Get Over How Young She Looks (Pics)

Polo G just had one of his “mama, we made it” moments and his mother was sure to capture the celebration on Instagram. Read More

Frostproof, Florida Unanimously Votes To Make The First Week Of February ‘Donald Trump Week’

The small town of Frostproof, Florida just announced that from now on, the first week of February will officially be ‘Donald Trump Week.’ Read More

Todd Chrisley Responds To Racist Attacks On His Granddaughter Chloe: ‘Keeping Her Off The Show Is Not Going To Protect Her’ (Video)

The “Chrisley Knows Best” patriarch sat down with his wife Julie to have a candid conversation with Tamron Hall in regard to recent racist attacks on their biracial granddaughter Chloe. Read More

Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19—Niecy Nash To Fill In For Him As Host Of “The Masked Singer”

It was just confirmed that not only has Nick Cannon contracted COVID-19, but Niecy Nash has been tapped to temporarily step in to one of his biggest jobs. Read More

Kelly’s Associate Pleads Guilty To Attempting To Bribe Witness Not To Testify (Update)

According to reports, R. Kelly’s associate pleaded guilty Tuesday to bribery charges. Read More

iPhone’s New Update iOS 14.5 Will Allow User To Unlock Phone While Wearing A Mask

iPhone’s new update iOS 14.5, will allow users to unlock their phones while wearing a mask. Read More

Black-Owned Publicly Traded Companies You Can Invest In

In light of the recent boom on Wall Street, thanks to Redditand GameStop, we’ve come up with a list of some Black-owned publicly traded companies that you can invest in. Read More

