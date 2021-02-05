The Bijou Star Files: Remembering Trayvon Martin on His 26TH BIRTHDAY

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

REMEMBERING TRAYVON MARTIN ON WHAT WOULD’VE BEEN HIS 26TH BIRTHDAY

Today marks what would be the 26th birthday of a young man by the name of Trayvon Martin, that not only in the United States but the rest of the world came to know because he chose to defend himself against his assailant George Zimmerman and his life was taken as a result. Read More

Janet Jackson’s Album ‘Control’ Celebrates 35th Anniversary!

Today happens to be the 35th Anniversary of Janet Jackson’s groundbreaking third album ‘Control’— which not only changed the course of her career, but also changed the landscape of Pop and R&B music. Read More

Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon’ Live Album Experience On YouTube Live

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate has finally announced the details of The Marathon live album experience after the teaser that took place in December last year. According to sources, you will be able to watch the virtual experience on YouTube Live on Feb. 5 Read More

Gil Saunders: Former Lead Singer of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes Has Died

Gil Saunders, best known as the decade-long lead singer of the legendary act Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes had died after long battles with M.S. and, more recently, lung cancer. Read More

Cardi B Drops New/Video for The First Time In Years– Read More

VP Kamala Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote on budget resolution to pass COVID relief package

Vice President Kamala Harris cast her first-ever tie-breaking vote in the Senate early Friday morning on a budget resolution that’s a key step toward fast-track passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without Republican support. Read More

Ben & Jerry’s Ensured That Colin Kaepernick Would Have a Presence at Super Bowl LV

Colin Kaepernick’s activism is being celebrated in a mural and on billboards throughout Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV. Read More

Funkmaster Flex Says Drake, Kanye West, And LL Cool J All Got Liposuction

DJ Funk Flex recently revealed he got liposuction after losing weight, but now he says he only went public because he learned Drake, Kanye West, and LL Cool J had done it too. Read More

Screen Actor’s Guild Responds to Trump’s Resignation After Threatening to Expel Him First

SAG-AFTRA was going to kick Trump out, but before they could — he decided to resign. The actor’s union responded appropriately. Read More

Man Robs Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles at Gunpoint, Demands Chicken

A maskless man was denied service at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles…so he came back with a gun and held the restaurant up for food. Read More

Sacramento Kings Player De’Aaron Fox Says NBA’s Plan To Hold All-Star Game Is ‘Stupid’

The National Basketball League and the Players Association are planning to hold an All-Star game in Atlanta next month, and some of the ballers are speaking out about how they feel. Kings point guard reportedly feels the move is dumb. The event is set to have a Skills event, a Slam Dunk Contest, and a 3-Point Shootout. Read More

“Bullhorn Lady” Wanted By Pittsburgh FBI For Role In Capitol Riot

According to The Hill, FBI agents raided a Mercer County, Philadelphia home searching for a woman they identified as one of January’s Capitol breach rioters. Read More

Ice Cube Set to Meet with Joe Biden on Contract with Black America

Ice Cube says Biden Administration actually reached out to him Tuesday, and they’re hashing out a time and a place for a meeting about his “Contract With Black America.” Read More

Christopher Meloni Is Returning To Law & Order: Organized Crime

Christopher Meloni is reviving his role as Elliot Stabler on the new Law & Order: Organized Crime series on NBC. Read More

Deputy Cited Murders Of Unarmed Blacks As Reason For His Suicide

Deputy Clyde Kerr III, a father and military veteran, shot himself outside the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. Before his death, the 43-year-old spoke into the camera about police brutality against African Americans, mental health needs in law enforcement, and his struggle with being a police officer and a Black man. Read More

Four Men Steal $160,000 Worth Of Chanel Bags In Daytime Heist

The robbery took place on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m. Two of the robbers held open the door as the other two rushed the boutique. They frantically begin snatching multiple Chanel bags from the shelves in the Lower Manhattan luxury store in front of stunned staff. Read More

