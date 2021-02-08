The Bijou Star Files: Poet Amanda Gorman Makes History Once Again [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 8, 2021:

Amanda Gorman Becomes The First Poet To Ever Perform At The Super Bowl

After wowing the country with her poem during the presidential inauguration, Amanda Gorman just took her talents to the Super Bowl where she became the first poet to ever perform. Read more

Reactions to Colin Kaepernick Being Excluded From The NFL’s Social Justice Initiatives

Absent from the ad was Kaepernick, who began his advocacy during the 2016 season when he protested to raise awareness of racial inequality and police violence during the national anthem. Read More

Florida mayor on 50 Cent Super Bowl party: ‘It’s not safe or smart’

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says Friday’s gathering at a private airport hangar ‘may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent.’ Read More

Tampa mayor frustrated by maskless fans after Super Bowl

‘It is a little frustrating because we have worked so hard,’ Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a Monday morning news conference with the Super Bowl Host Committee Read More

The Weeknd Reveals the Reason Why His Dancers Wore Face Bandages During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weekend delivered a rather interest Super Bowl Halftime Show performance complete with an army of dancers with their faces covered in bandages. Read More

16-Year-Old Girl Killed, Toddler Injured After Sledding Accident in New York Park

A 16-year-old girl was killed on Saturday in a tragic sledding accident in upstate New York that also injured a 3-year-old boy. Read More

Andrew Gillum’s Wife, R. Jai Gillum, Says She Had ‘A Lot Of Questions’ When Learning About His Bisexuality Early On

Almost a year after being found in aMiami hotel with an alleged male sex worker and inebriated, the former mayor of Tallahassee and Florida Governor candidate, Andrew Gillum, and his wife R. Jai Gillum sat down to speak about how their marriage survived the well-publicized situation. Read More

‘Mattress Mack’ Wins $3.46 million On Super Bowl Bet

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale went viral for making a $3.46 million wager on the Buccaneers beating the Chiefs in the 2021 Super Bowl. As a result, mattress mack woke up $2.72 million richer after the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs 31-9. Read More

Diddy Is Suing Sean Jean for $25 Mil But Wait Isn’t He Sean John !?

According to the lawsuit against Sean Jean as well as the company’s owner GBG USA brought by 51 year old Harlem native Sean John Combs, also known as, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Puffy, and we think his name this year is still Diddy Read More

