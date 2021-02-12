The Bijou Star Files: REV. AL SHARPTON FILES FOR DIVORCE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

REV. AL SHARPTON FILES FOR DIVORCE… Separated Since ’04

Al Sharpton‘s taken almost 17 years to officially call it quits on his marriage … he’s filed for divorce from his estranged wife. Read More

Dr. Dre And Apryl Jones Spark Dating Rumors After The Two Were Spotted At An LA Restaurant Together

Dre was spotted at a Los Angeles restaurant Wednesday night with influencer Apryl Jones, who also happens to be the mother of Omarion’s children. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS DAD REMAINS CO-CONSERVATOR …#FreeBritney Fans Show Up for Hearing

Britney Spears‘ bid to have her father less involved in her life didn’t pan out … as he’s to remain co-conservator after the latest court hearing about the case. Read More

BUFFALO COPS OFF THE HOOK FOR KNOCKING DOWN ELDERLY MAN

The Buffalo police officers who violently shoved an elderly man to the ground during the George Floyd protests are off the hook … they won’t be indicted for felony assault. Read More

Issa Rae Announces She’s Working On A New Show ‘Rap S**T’ Co-Executive Produced By The City Girls

Issa Rae just announced via Twitter that she is teaming up with her Hoorae Productions writer Syreeta Singleton and the City Girls for an eight-episode series comedy named ‘Rap S**T.’ Read More

St. Petersburg Officials Revoke ‘Sky Addict Aviation’ Lease After 50 Cent’s Super Bowl Party–Gives Them 180 Days To Leave (Update)

Last weekend 50 Cent threw a huge Super Bowl party in an airplane hangar at Albert Whitted Airport that seemingly cost the venue their lease. According to reports ‘Sky Addict Aviation’ now has six months to pack up their belongings and leave the building. Read More

President Biden Announces The Purchase Of 200 Million COVID-19 Vaccines—Now On Track To Have 300 Million Doses By End Of July

President Biden announced that 200 million additional COVID-19 vaccines have been purchased—the laying groundwork for all Americans to have access to it. Read More

Man Gorilla Glues Cup To His Lips Because He Didn’t Believe Tessica Brown’s Story Was Real—Could Possibly Lose Part Of His Top Lip

The man used Gorilla Glue on his lips and thought he could simply “lick it off”…however, that was definitely not the case. Read More

Security Footage Shows Officer Eugene Goodman Redirected Senator Mitt Romney Away From Rioters During Capitol Riot

As the impeachment trial for Donald Trump continues, new security footage presented on Wednesday during the trial showed that Officer Eugene Goodman is truly a heroic man, and there were more efforts that were performed than we initially knew about. Read More

Justin Combs Reportedly Releasing ‘Respectfully Justin’ Talk Show With Viral Meme Creator Justin LaBoy

It looks like the toxic meme king will be taking his talents to television with another well known Justin. Read More

Public Health Officials To Loosen Quarantine Restrictions For People With The Full Course Covid-19 Vaccine

US public health officials have advised that people who have taken the full course of the Covid-19 vaccine no longer have to quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to someone with the virus as long as they stay asymptomatic. Read More

Russell Wilson Says Being Baby Future’s Stepfather Has Been A Blessing and Admits That “Losing Ciara” Is His Biggest Fear

Ciara and Russell Wilson sat down with GQ to talk about their fairy tale romance and their blended family. Read More

California Pediatrician Arrested For Luring Underage Girls For Sex

A pediatrician who works at Stanford Health’s Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto has been arrested after police allege he tried to lure underage girls for sex. Read More

The date you file your 2020 taxes could affect the amount of your next stimulus

The IRS officially begins accepting 2020 taxes on Feb. 12. That’s later than usual, as there are new tax rules surrounding the pandemic. Read More

Third stimulus check: Pelosi targeting March 14 for Biden signature

A COVID relief package which would include $1,400 checks and a child tax credit increase could get a full House vote before the end of the month. Read More

Northeast Ohio business owners react to curfew being lifted

It’s the news bars and restaurants have been waiting for: Ohio’s curfew has officially been lifted by Gov. Mike DeWine, meaning local establishments can get back to serving drinks and food past 11 p.m. for the first time in nearly three months. Read More

No Malley’s chocolate covered strawberries this year? Mike Polk Jr.’s got some thoughts on that

The iconic local chocolatiers explained in a Facebook post that an especially wet growing season in Florida and California is to blame for this tragic circumstance, as the strawberries produced this year simply don’t meet Malley’s high-quality control standards. Read More

MORRIS CHESTNUT NEW LOVE IN ‘BEST MAN’ TV SERIES …Lance Moving on From Mia?!?

Morris Chestnut is choosing his words very carefully, but it’s clear his ‘Best Man’ character will be moving on romantically in the new TV series based on the hit movies. Read More

Rachel Dolezal Says She Can’t Find Work 6 Years After Her Transracial Controversy, Makes Money By Braiding Hair

Rachel Dolezal says she’s unable to get a job following her transracial controversy. Read More

Chad Ochocinco Says His Attraction To A Woman ‘Has Nothing To Do With How Fine You Are’: I Want An Athlete!

Chad Ochocinco is opening up about his type just weeks after his engagement to Sharelle Rosado was announced. Read More

Actor Romany Malco, 52, Welcomes His First Child

Actor Romany Malco is proof that it’s never too late to start a family. Read More

Tina Turner’s ‘Revealing’ & ‘Intimate’ Docu To Premiere On HBO In March

Tina Turner’s story is slated to be told via a brand new documentary, heading for HBO this spring. Read More

TikTok User Goes Viral After Saying She Contracted Chlamydia in Her Lungs From Vaping

A girl has gone viral after sharing that she contracted chlamydia in her lungs from…vaping. Read More

‘BET Uncut’ Is Returning This Weekend

If you’re feeling a little lonely this Valentine’s Day weekend — BET has an idea that might make you feel a lot better…or at the very least, horny. Read More

Apple Watch Can Detect Covid-19 a Week Early, New Study Finds

In a new study, researchers from Mount Sinai discovered that the Apple Watch was, in fact, capable of detecting the onset of COVID-19 up to seven days before current testing methods. Read More

At Least Five Dead in 100-Vehicle Pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

About 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up likely caused by icy roads in Dallas-Fort Worth early Thursday, with several fatalities reported. Read More

Cedrick ‘Swab’ Cotton Of Of R&B Group Ideal Stabbed to Death in Houston

Cedrick ‘Swab’ Cotton, former member of a popular 90’s R&B group, Ideal, was stabbed to death in southwest Houston. Read More

