According to NBC4i, The Internal Revenue Service will delay the April 15 tax deadline until mid-May, according to a report from Bloomberg.
The agency is still working to determine a specific deadline date, the report said. As of Wednesday, the IRS has not publicly commented about the delay.
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan included stimulus checks, changes to the child tax credit, and exemptions for people who received unemployment in 2020. Due to those changes, many experts believed the IRS would have to delay the filing deadline.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- HER STORY: Radio One Cleveland Celebrates Women’s History Month!
- Viral Video Of Retired LAPD Cop Hurling The N-Word Shows Exactly Why Black Folk Don’t Trust The Police
- IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline
- Andrew Cuomo Runs To Black Leaders For Help As Pressure Grows For Him To Resign
- LeBron James Is Now Part-Owner Of The Boston Red Sox
- Hot Spot: Drake Celebrates 3 Hits On Billboard, Says Bow Wow Was His Inspiration [WATCH]
- 2022 Could Have The Blackest Midterm Elections Of All Time
- The Bijou Star Files: Is Cardi B Pregos With Numero Dos?
- Tamika Mallory Response To Samaria Rice ‘God Never Said The Weapons Wouldn’t Form’
- Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot
- Blood On His Hands: Trump Repeated Racist ‘China Flu’ Punchline On Same Night Of Deadly Shootings At Asian Spas
IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com