CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Tax Season. Tax Financial Planning. Form 1040 on Working Desk.

Source: Constantine Johnny / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, The Internal Revenue Service will delay the April 15 tax deadline until mid-May, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The agency is still working to determine a specific deadline date, the report said. As of Wednesday, the IRS has not publicly commented about the delay.

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan included stimulus checks, changes to the child tax credit, and exemptions for people who received unemployment in 2020. Due to those changes, many experts believed the IRS would have to delay the filing deadline.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Tamika Mallory
Tamika Mallory Response To Samaria Rice ‘God Never…
 11 hours ago
03.17.21
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting…
 11 hours ago
03.17.21
Blackface Is STILL Wrong: TikTok Video Of A…
 13 hours ago
03.17.21
Melina Matsoukas And Howard Are Mentoring The Next…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Exclusives
Close