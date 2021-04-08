According to NBC4i, The 2021 Ohio State Fair will not be open to the public this summer, and will focus instead on agricultural and educational competitions, according to a statement.
The Ohio Expositions Commission said they were concerned for public health, and could not justify the cost of adhering to current safety protocols.
“Where we are today in this (COVID-19) battle makes it challenging to plan a large-scale entertainment event, not knowing where we will be, or what Ohio will look like, in late July,” said General Manager Virgil Strickler.
The 2022 Ohio State Fair is slated for July 27 – August 7, when rides, concerts, entertainers, live music, food vendors, and shopping are expected to return.
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Ohio State Fair Is Happening But Unlike Years Past was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com