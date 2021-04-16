Joseline Hernandez Talks “Double Homicide” Comment, ‘Joseline’s Cabaret,’ Worst Reality TV Moments + More!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to give us EXCLUSIVE sips ahead of season 2 of “Joseline’s Cabaret” going down in ATL. Josline told Leah about this viral “Double homicide” trailer that as the internet bussing. They also talked about Joseline hitting the streets at 14 years old and how she overcame the street life. Joseline also spilled on the moment she HATES the most from her reality TV Career! You know the Puerto Rican Princess never disappoints. You know you have to grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!

