LOCAL NEWS: More on Ohio’s Upcoming Vaccine Lottery Drawings

By now, you may have heard about the planned COVID-19 vaccine lottery that is coming to Ohio. It was first announced by the state’s Governor Mike DeWine during his press conference on May 12.

Since then, more details have been released what those drawings are going to look like.

The state is planning to “give away $1 million and a full-ride scholarship on Wednesdays at 7:29 p.m.”

You may have to wait a while before the weekly drawing begin. They won’t start until May 26 and is planning to last for five weeks.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

To be eligible for the $1 million prizes, you must be at least 18 years old, be an Ohio resident and receive a least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing. Names for the “vax-a-million” come from the Ohio Secretary of State’s voter registration database. The state will also have a website available at a later time for people to register if they are not already in the database.

The drawings are sponsored by the Ohio Department and will be conducted by the Ohio Lottery Commission.

For those wondering where the money will come from, the answer is through “existing coronavirus relief funds.”

As for the scholarships, it will be given to those between the age of 12 and 17. The lucky individuals in that group will have their names chosen from a drawing that will award them ” a four-year, full scholarship to one of Ohio’s state colleges and universities” with “tuition, room and board.”

Just like with the lottery, the scholarship winners will be chosen every Wednesday for five weeks as well.

The state will also launch a portal for children to get their vaccines on May 18.

Gov. DeWine took to his Twitter account with news on the lottery drawings and scholarship.

Will the lottery and scholarship drawings convince Ohioans not yet vaccinated to finally get those shots?

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

