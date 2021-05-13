Stacey Abrams Novel ‘While Justice Sleeps’ Will Get A Television Adaptation

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Even though the novel is still hot on the press, Stacey Abrams’ new book While Justice Sleeps is already in development to be turned into a television series.

Abrams’ ninth novel was just released this past Tuesday (May 11), but it now looks like publishers and Hollywood execs alike are looking to extend on the sheer popularity that is, well, Stacey Abrams. The television adaptation of While Justice Sleeps will come by way of Working Title Television, a unit of NBCUniversal International Studios. According to The Root, Abrams herself will executive produce alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

For those that need a quick synopsis in order to spark your interest, peep the official breakdown of While Justice Sleeps below via Penguin Random House:

“Avery Keene, a brilliant young law clerk for the legendary Justice Howard Wynn, is doing her best to hold her life together—excelling in an arduous job with the court while also dealing with a troubled family. When the shocking news breaks that Justice Wynn—the cantankerous swing vote on many current high-profile cases—has slipped into a coma, Avery’s life turns upside down. She is immediately notified that Justice Wynn has left instructions for her to serve as his legal guardian and power of attorney. Plunged into an explosive role she never anticipated, Avery finds that Justice Wynn had been secretly researching one of the most controversial cases before the court—a proposed merger between an American biotech company and an Indian genetics firm, which promises to unleash breathtaking results in the medical field. She also discovers that Wynn suspected a dangerously related conspiracy that infiltrates the highest power corridors of Washington.

As political wrangling ensues in Washington to potentially replace the ailing judge whose life and survival Avery controls, she begins to unravel a carefully constructed, chesslike sequence of clues left behind by Wynn. She comes to see that Wynn had a much more personal stake in the controversial case and realizes his complex puzzle will lead her directly into harm’s way in order to find the truth. While Justice Sleeps is a cunningly crafted, sophisticated novel, layered with myriad twists and a vibrant cast of characters. Drawing on her astute inside knowledge of the court and political landscape, Stacey Abrams shows herself to be not only a force for good in politics and voter fairness but also a major new talent in suspense fiction.”

We’ll keep you updated as this project comes into development. We can’t wait to see who gets casted in the main roles! Let us know some of your suggested stars.

