SPORTS: Cavaliers Star Kevin Love Will No Longer Take Part in the Summer Olympics

One of the members of the Cleveland Cavaliers will no longer represent the team in the upcoming Summer Olympics.

Forward Kevin Love has pulled out of playing with Team USA and will not be “traveling to Tokyo” either.

Love did play while still with the team as he “did appear in two exhibition games,” but now he is out.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Love’s reasoning for the withdrawal is due to the fact he isn’t at a high enough level of performance to compete in the Olympics. Love did miss 47 games this year due to injuries, including many of those because of a calf injury suffered early in the season. “I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet,” Love said in a statement. There could be another Cavs player waiting in the wings to possibly take over as guard Darius Garland is “still in camp with the team” as he was chosen to be a part of the Senior Team from the USA Select Team.

It is not known as of right now if Garland will replace Love or Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who also had to bow out of the U.S. Men’s Basketball team.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Ethan Miller and Getty Images