‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Has Some Ideas for New Cleveland Guardians Mascots

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Now that the Cleveland Indians are changing its name to the Cleveland Guardians, they are getting some mascot ideas involving a certain movie that also shares the new name.

Famed movie director James Gunn, who has been involved with Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise since day one (not counting a brief hiatus), gave his opinions and support of the new name.

He even supported fans’ ideas of some new mascots and a newer logo.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Gunn first shared his thoughts on the Indians’ name change Friday afternoon when the news first broke, quoting a tweet announcement and writing “If their logo isn’t a raccoon with a machine gun I’m gonna be bummed.”

He later posted another tweet with a design of a Guardians’ baseball logo featuring Marvel’s “Rocket the Raccoon” in a logo with Cleveland’s navy blue and red color scheme.

Gunn’s support of his Marvel franchise characters being mascots for the soon-to-be former Indians started when comedian Josh Wolf spoke on the idea of suggesting “Groot” as a possiblity.

Wolf responded back to Gunn on his Twitter account.

All of this excitement for the ‘Guardians’ movie characters mixed in with Cleveland comes as the baseball team already as a primary mascot:

And despite Cleveland’s team announcing that they will keep Slider on as mascot in future baseball seasons, Gunn doubled down on his support Sunday, sharing that he would be “all for” Groot, the lovable tree from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” taking over the position.

Maybe Slider can have “Groot” and “Rocket the Raccoon” alongside him. This can be an opportunity for Slider to dress up as Chris Pratt’s “Star-Lord” character as well.

Just saying.

Oh, don’t forget the racing mascots “Ketchup,” “Mustard” and “Onion.”

They can all be the “Guardians of the Land” alongside the ones on the Hope Memorial Bridge.

No word yet from the Indians/Guardians on what they think of the Marvel characters idea.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Handout and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Joe and WENN

Third Picture and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland