LOCAL NEWS: Shontel Brown Takes the Ohio 11th Congressional District Democratic Nomination

One of the most heated congressional races in recent history has ended with a clear winner in the nomination heading into fall.

Shontel Brown overtook Nina Turner to win the Democratic spot in the race for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.

Brown and Turner were the two front-runners in a field that included 11 other candidates, plus two Republican candidates.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Brown currently serves as Cuyahoga County Councilperson for Ward 9. She was endorsed by Hillary Clinton. Turner served on Cleveland’s City Council from 2006 to 2008. She served on the Ohio State Senate from 2008 to 2014. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) both campaigned for her.

Brown came out on top, despite the onslaught of negative campaign ads targeting her and Turner.

Now, Brown will face off against Laverne Gore, who took the Republican nomination.

Both are now the main candidates vying to fill the spot that was filled by Marcia Fudge, who had vacated the 11th district seat after taking the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development position in Washington earlier this year.

