LOCAL NEWS: Amazon to Open Fulfillment Center in Canton

Amazon is continuing to make its mark in Northeast Ohio with the opening of another fulfillment center in the region.

The latest location is in Canton, which will open in 2022 at 3550 Columbus Road.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the new Amazon business is expected to bring in a thousand new jobs to the city.

One of the Canton officials is excited of the news and employment for residents.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon to the City of Canton,” said Thomas M. Bernabei, mayor of Canton. “We are excited for the many jobs this project will bring, including long term employment for the company and construction jobs for local companies and unions during the very large construction phase. This is the single largest employer we have brought to the City of Canton in many decades. We look forward to a strong and lasting relationship with Amazon for years to come.” The average pay for the 1,000 new jobs will be $18 per hour with health benefits, paid time off and up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave.

Within a ten-year span, “Amazon has created more than 41,000 jobs in Ohio” with 5,000 of them in Northeast Ohio alone.

There are already fulfillment centers from the internet giant in Akron, Euclid and North Randall.

