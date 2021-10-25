LOCAL NEWS: Seven Tornadoes Confirmed To Invaded Northeast Ohio Last Week

- CLE
Seven Tornadoes Confirmed To Invaded Northeast Ohio Last Week

Severe weather over corn fields in rural ohio

Last week saw a lot of storms in Northeast Ohio that included some rain.

One day in particular saw some tornadoes hit different parts of the region – seven to be exact.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Here’s the list of all seven touchdowns:

  • Jackson Township (EF1) – 110 mph winds; 2.96-mile path – 50 yards wide; 5:10 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

  • Hinkley (EF1) – 97 mph winds; 2.57-mile path – 50 yards wide; 4:36 p.m. – 4:42 p.m.

  • Wickliffe (EF1) – 97 mph winds; 0.17-mile path; 4:49 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.

  • Hudson (EF0) – 80 mph winds; 0.78-mile path – 25 yards wide; 5:08 p.m. – 5:11 p.m.

  • Mecca (EF1) – 104 mph winds; 0.66-mile path – 50 yards wide; 6:15 p.m. – 6:18 p.m.

  • Johnston Township (EF0) – 80 mph winds; 0.08-mile path – 20 yards wide; 6:20 p.m. – 6:21 p.m.

  • Aurora (EF0) – 75 mph winds; 0.22-mile path – 25 yards wide; 5:21 p.m. – 5:21 p.m.

Originally, it was six tornadoes that was confirmed on Friday.  Then the seventh in the Aurora area was added on Oct. 25.

That is a record with multiple warnings and touchdowns.

The National Weather Service Cleveland branch also took to Twitter to confirm the findings:

A total of 11 tornado warnings were issued on that Thursday.

 

