The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Crypto Christmas” | Episode 47

Eva and Lore’l are excited to celebrate Christmas and reminisce on their favorite holiday memories. The duo also undressed some pop-culture news including celebs deleting social media and ‘traveling while Black’. Lastly, we get to the money! The ladies interviewed Tiffany Haddish, Richard Thompson, & Akon during their trip to the ‘Reinvent Yourself With Crypto’ conference. Find out what they had to say.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Crypto Christmas” | Episode 47  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

