- CLE
Home- CLE

Six-Week Abortion Ban Will Not Be Enforced in Cleveland Area, Per Report

CLOSE
Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

According to News 5 Cleveland, Cuyahoga County Prosecuting Attorneys will not be enforcing or prosecuting the ‘Heartbeat Bill’ in Cleveland, or the surrounding areas. This bill states that an abortion cannot happen within state lines after six weeks of gestation.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

VIA | NEWS 5 CLEVELAND

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The six week abortion ban will not be enforced nor prosecuted in the Greater Cleveland area, the Cuyahoga County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told News 5 Monday morning.

Related Stories

Although the six week abortion ban, dubbed by conservatives as the ‘heartbeat bill,’ was created and signed in 2019, law enforcement said there is no way this bill could be enforceable in the near future.

“I don’t know anything,” Colleen O’Toole, the prosecuting attorney for Ashtabula County, said.

Finish this story [here]

The legal right for women to obtain abortions took a significant blow last week, as the United State Supreme Court elected to reverse Roe v. Wade. A decision that requires individual states to now set their own abortion laws, effectively ending a woman’s choice for abortion as a constitutional right.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 BET Awards
16 photos

The Latest:

Close