Six-Week Abortion Ban Will Not Be Enforced in Cleveland Area, Per Report

CLOSE

According to News 5 Cleveland, Cuyahoga County Prosecuting Attorneys will not be enforcing or prosecuting the ‘Heartbeat Bill’ in Cleveland, or the surrounding areas. This bill states that an abortion cannot happen within state lines after six weeks of gestation.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

VIA | NEWS 5 CLEVELAND

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The six week abortion ban will not be enforced nor prosecuted in the Greater Cleveland area, the Cuyahoga County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told News 5 Monday morning.

Although the six week abortion ban, dubbed by conservatives as the ‘heartbeat bill,’ was created and signed in 2019, law enforcement said there is no way this bill could be enforceable in the near future.

“I don’t know anything,” Colleen O’Toole, the prosecuting attorney for Ashtabula County, said.

Finish this story [here]

The legal right for women to obtain abortions took a significant blow last week, as the United State Supreme Court elected to reverse Roe v. Wade. A decision that requires individual states to now set their own abortion laws, effectively ending a woman’s choice for abortion as a constitutional right.

The Latest: