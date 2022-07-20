The Bijou Star Files: Growing Up Slim Shady

CLOSE

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Opens Up About ‘Surreal’ Childhood Growing Up With Rapper

Hailie Jade Mathers is opening up about what it’s like to be Eminem’s daughter. Read More

NBA’S MILES BRIDGES CHARGED W/ FELONY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, CHILD ABUSE… Allegedly Attacked GF In Front Of Kids

NBA star Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence and child abuse in Los Angeles after allegedly beating the mother of his kids … in front of the children. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER GETS $18K MINK CAR SEAT FOR GRANDSON… In $350K Rolls Royce

A $345K+ factory Rolls-Royce wasn’t enough for Floyd Mayweather … “Money” upgraded his whip with an authentic mink fur-lined car seat for his little baby grandson that cost $18,000! Read More

JUSTIN BIEBER RESUMES JUSTICE WORLD TOUR …Feeling All Better!!!

Justin Bieber‘s going back on the road again after hitting the pause button on performing — which seems to signal he’s all better after a serious health scare. Read More

SESAME WORKSHOP Vows Bias Training …MORE BLACK KIDS BEING MISTREATED

Sesame Place might not be too friendly a neighborhood after all — more videos are surfacing showing the park’s costumed characters acting messed up to Black kids … and now the parent company’s bailing water. Read More

REAL-LIFE ACTION HERO PIZZA DELIVERY GUY SAVES 5 KIDS FROM BURNING HOUSE… Incredible Video

A 25-year-old pizza delivery guy rivals any Marvel superhero, by running into a burning house and saving the lives of 5 kids, risking his own life and suffering serious injuries in the process. Read More

JASON DERULO BUYS $3.6 MIL HOME FOR JENA FRUMES

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are co-parenting their son without a hitch, under completely different roofs — and she’s doing so under a brand new one … Read More

Judge Rules That Twitter’s Lawsuit Against Elon Musk Can Proceed With Five-Day Trial Beginning In October

According to recent court documents, a judge has officially ruled that Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk can move forward with a trial set to begin in October. Read More

Issa Comeback! Toys “R” Us Returning With New Stores Inside Every Macy’s Location In The U.S.

It was just announced that beginning this October, Toys “R” Us is officially coming back, with brand new stores inside every Macy’s department store in the U.S., just in time for the holiday season. Read More

Murder Charges Dropped Against New York City Bodega Worker Following His Arrest For Fatal Stabbing After Being Attacked By A Customer

Earlier this month many were outraged when a New York City bodega worker was arrested and charged with murder for defending himself during an attack, but now it looks like the incident is all behind him. Read More

Angela Simmons Opens Up About Her Body Positivity Journey (Video)

Today the entrepreneur hopped on Instagram live and got very personal and vulnerable about her body positivity journey while dropping tons of words of encouragement. Read More

Tommie Speaks Out About The Incident With Yung Miami’s Friend (Video)

Tommie is clearing the air again and sharing her side of what happened after a video of an incident with Yung Miami’s friend and Saucy Santana surfaced on Monday. The former ‘Love and Hip Hop’ star put all speculations to rest and denied that she was under the influence. Read More

French Montana Says Record Labels Are Taking Out Life Insurance Policies On Artists & Doesn’t Believe They’re Doing It In Good Faith

French Montana had a lot to say about the music industry about death in a recent interview with DJ Akademiks. Read More

Deion Sanders Donates Half Of His Salary To Jackson State To Complete Football Facility

Jackson State Football coach Deion Sanders will donate half of his $300,000 base salary to the university in order to complete renovations to the program’s football facility, he announced on Sunday. Read More

Texas School Districts To Require Clear, Mesh Backpacks Following Uvalde Massacre Despite Previous Privacy Concerns

The Dallas school district is joining several other Texas districts in requiring students to use only clear or mesh backpacks in school as officials look to implement new security measures following the Uvalde school massacre in May. Read More

(Update) Family Of Woman Paralyzed During Chiropractor Visit Considering Lawsuit For Botched Adjustment

Family of the Georgia woman who was left paralyzed after a neck adjustment are looking to sue the chiropractor, who has since left town with his family in tow as media scrutiny against him continues to intensify. Read More

Netflix Planning to Charge Users an Extra Fee for Password Sharing, Will Block Usage in Other Homes If You Don’t Pay Up

Netflix is trying to find a way to block its users from sharing passwords by offering users the ability to buy added households. Read More

Missouri Will Now Fine & Jail Homeless People Sleeping On State Property Including Bridges and Underneath Highway Overpasses

In Missouri, people experiencing homelessness are being criminalized for seeking a place to sleep outdoors. Read More

